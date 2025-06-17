Artificial Intelligence

Finland’s new AI powerhouse: ELLIS Finland and ERC join forces to solve AI’s biggest weakness

Samuel Kaski’s €2.5M ERC grant powers a new approach to AI that combines iterative loops, human insight, and generalisable learning for real-world impact.
Cate Lawrence 19 hours ago
Professor Samuel Kaski, Director of the newly launched ELLIS Institute Finland and Professor at Aalto University and the University of Manchester, has been awarded a European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant of €2.5 million. 

This is the only ERC Advanced Grant awarded to Finland in this cycle and comes as the country strengthens its position as a global AI hub. 

The ELLIS Institute Finland — the newest node of the European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS) network — brings together all 13 Finnish universities with €40 million in support from the Ministry of Education and Culture. An additional €10 million in professorship funding is backed by Peter Sarlin, co-founder and CEO of AMD Silo AI.

The highly competitive funding will support groundbreaking research to transform R&D by integrating advanced machine learning with human expertise — aiming to create multidisciplinary human-AI teams that can tackle science’s most complex challenges.

Image: ERC-Kaski-Aalto loop color-by Matti Ahlgren.

At the heart of the project is a new machine learning paradigm inspired by the progression of real-world research: through iterative design-build-test-learn (DBTL) cycles. 

As shown in the diagram above, the right loop represents the real-world DBTL cycle that governs experimental science. But in parallel, Kaski’s approach incorporates an expert re-design loop — an inner loop powered by simulation and human insight. 

This structure enables continuous querying, re-learning, and adaptation, overcoming the key limitation of today’s machine learning models: their failure to generalize outside narrow training domains.

By embedding human knowledge directly into the simulation loop and enabling models to actively re-learn, the project targets a critical bottleneck in AI deployment: robust generalisation in out-of-distribution settings. 

The result? Machine learning systems that not only work in the lab but transfer to the complexities of real-world R&D — enabling faster discoveries, more adaptive systems, and genuine collaboration between humans and AI.

With Kaski’s ERC project and the momentum behind ELLIS Finland, the country is now drawing top-tier talent and helping lead Europe’s push to develop generalisable, collaborative, and robust machine learning systems that work in the real world.

Lead image: Professor Samuel Kaski, Director of the ELLIS Institute Finland.

