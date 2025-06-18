Swarmia raises €10M to power engineering productivity

Finland’s SaaS company Swarmia has raised €10 million in new funding.

Swarmia helps software engineering teams improve developer productivity and experience to drive better business outcomes. The platform provides real-time insights into product development. That way, it enables data-driven decision-making, streamlined reporting, and smoother cross-team collaboration.

Otto Hilska, founder and CEO of Swarmia, believes that in today’s market, where companies are focused on profitability and growth, sustainable success depends on a highly aligned engineering team working toward a common goal and efficiently delivering top-tier products. He comments:

Swarmia helps organizations master the three pillars of engineering effectiveness. These three pillars, business outcomes, developer productivity, and developer experience, all directly contribute to how any company can grow and succeed. With Swarmia, engineering leaders can align work with business goals, managers can streamline development processes, and developers can focus on high-value tasks with fewer interruptions.

Software engineering intelligence is an emerging category. According to Gartner, the adoption of these tools is expected to grow from 5 to 70 per cent of companies in the coming years.

The growth reflects a major shift in managing engineering organisations. Engineering leaders now focus on creating systems that help teams prioritise work and deliver customer value more efficiently.

However, many organisations struggle to adopt modern practices due to insufficient data and challenges in applying them strategically. Swarmia addresses this challenge by combining carefully selected quantitative metrics with qualitative survey data.

Hilska comments:

Most developer tools today simply display data. While data visualization serves a purpose, the real challenge lies in helping engineering teams interpret this data and act on it effectively. Swarmia provides engineering teams with actionable recommendations to drive better business outcomes and profitable growth.

Swarmia’s client portfolio includes leading global companies such as Docker, Webflow, Engine, Miro, Trustpilot, and Pleo.

We’re thrilled to enter this next growth phase. We already support several Fortune 500 companies that rely on our platform not just to process their large quantities of data, but also to receive real-time recommendations for the actions they should take,

Hilska concludes.

The round was led by DIG Ventures and Karma Ventures, with participation from notable angel investors, including Romain Huët (Open AI’s head of developer experience) and Cal Henderson (co-founder and former CTO of Slack).

Kristjan Laanemaa, founding partner at Karma Ventures, says:

Swarmia is redefining software engineering intelligence at a time when adoption is moving into the mainstream, and we’re really excited to partner with them. It’s inspiring to see a leader in the space emerging from Europe. What really stood out in our conversations with Swarmia customers was the ease of adoption and the genuine relief of engineering leaders in top-tier software companies, finally having a unified data source to confidently lead their engineering teams.

Lead image: Swarmia