Simplisales raises $500K to bring AI ERP to wholesalers

London-based Simplisales has closed a $500,00 pre-seed funding round.

Founded in 2021 by Ihsan Diskan, Simplisales unifies sales, finance, and fulfilment operations in a single system, offering seamless plug-and-play integrations with over 30 leading ERP and accounting platforms.

The platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy branded mobile apps and web stores in a matter of days, not months. Leveraging AI, Simplisales automates order entry, demand forecasting, and customer insights.

In a recent interview, we spoke with Ihsan Diskan about how he came up with the idea to start Simplisales.

Turning fragmented B2B sales into one unified, AI-driven workflow

Most wholesale teams still juggle phone calls, emails, WhatsApp and paper. Simplisales unifies every touch-point via custom-branded mobile apps and web stores that plug into 30+ ERP and accounting systems.

Inside, an AI engine that:

Auto-drafts repeat orders from historical baskets and seasonality.

Shows each buyer a personalised catalogue and real-time cross-/upsell prompts.

Finds SKUs fast with smart, fuzzy search, even on misspelt queries.

Suggests margin-safe prices and discounts while respecting MOQs and credit limits.

Today, Simplisales processes over $2 million in monthly GMV for clients including Gima (UK) and Lowrie Foods.

We founded Simplisales because wholesale teams deserve the same seamless, data-driven workflows that e-commerce natives enjoy,

said Ihsan Diskan, Founder & CEO of Simplisales, adding:

This investment lets us double down on the R&D team—shipping more AI features that boost margins, while keeping the product affordable for businesses of any size.

The Simplisales customers share their satisfaction with working with Simplisales. Nicky Hodges, director at Arkay Chilled Foods, shared:

The Simplisales ecosystem has eliminated the daily friction that once slowed us down. Our team now works with remarkable efficiency.

With the cloud-based ERP market projected to surpass $27 billion by 2025 and few AI-native solutions available, Simplisales is uniquely positioned to lead the category.

The round was led by SFC Capital, with participation from existing investors Startup Wise Guys and Wise Angels.

Ed Stevenson, Investment Manager at SFC Capital, says:

Simplisales is tackling a massive, underserved market with a platform that replaces multiple point solutions. Their early traction and product velocity convinced us they’re building the operating system for B2B commerce.

The funds will be used to advance R&D on new AI modules, such as automated order drafting, predictive pricing, and autonomous stock replenishment, and to support strategic hires in product and sales as Simplisales prepares for European expansion.

Lead image: Simplisales