Ostrom raised €20M to accelerate Germany’s smart energy revolution

German-based Ostrom, a digital green energy provider committed to making energy smarter, fairer, and greener, raised €20 million in a Series B round, bringing total funding to over €40 million.

Founded in 2021, Ostrom combines full transparency, monthly cancellable contracts, and effortless switching with 100 per cent certified green electricity.

With its SimplyFair and SimplyDynamic products, Ostrom is redefining what an energy provider is, offering consumers electricity at cost and hourly dynamic pricing. Customers can seamlessly manage their contracts and smart devices via the Ostrom App.

Matthias Martensen, Co-Founder & CEO of Ostrom, said:

This Series B funding round represents more than just capital. Iit's about strategic partnership. Eneco brings deep industry expertise while Ostrom maintains full independence, strengthening our platform as we accelerate smart meter adoption and scale our virtual power plant. With a clear focus on medium-term profitability, we are driving the transformation of the energy market.

This Series B represents a critical milestone in Ostrom’s vision to build Europe’s smartest and most sustainable energy platform. The company is achieving this by leveraging cutting-edge automation, actionable data, and a deep commitment to sustainability.

Karl Villanueva, Co-Founder & CMO/CPO of Ostrom, added:

Combining Eneco’s energy veterancy with Ostrom’s relentless product and customer focus enables us to use AI as a powerful multiplier for rapidly prototyping and releasing new products, already solving 50% of customer requests through AI, and allowing our small, highly capable teams to stay agile, innovative, and execution-driven.

The round was led by Eneco Ventures with participation from existing investors SE Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Adjacent, Übermorgen and J12.

Jan van der Velde, Investment Director at Eneco Ventures, expressed excitement about backing Ostrom as it continues to grow and scale. He emphasised:

Their rapid customer adoption and digital-first approach set a new standard for energy retailers. And Ostrom is a true pioneer in unlocking residential flexibility delivering real value to consumers, accelerating the adoption of renewable energy, and strengthening grid stability.

Ostrom will use the fresh capital to accelerate its nationwide rollout through subsidising smart meters for its customers, enabling demand-side flexibility, and to strengthen its leading position in automation by expanding its tech capabilities.

The company also plans to rapidly grow its innovative NeoGrid™ Virtual Power Plant, connecting household devices and electric vehicle batteries to intelligently balance the grid, maximise renewable energy use, and reduce customer costs.

Lead image: Ostrom team | Photo: Uncredited