Antler Bio raises $4.3M in round led by The First Thirty

Antler Bio, an agritech company transforming dairy farming with gene expression technology, has secured a $4.3 million investment to scale its world-first EpiHerd system. Operating across key European markets, EpiHerd provides farmers with a unique understanding of their cows’ health.

Using advanced data analytics, the technology interprets how a cow’s genes respond to its environment, detecting stress and nutritional imbalances, and helping farmers take proactive measures that improve well-being and increase milk yield, ultimately boosting farm profitability.

Working with over 100 farms across Europe, Antler Bio’s EpiHerd has delivered transformative results, including increased milk yield by up to 22 per cent, milk fat by 6 per cent, and milk protein by 5 per cent.

These improvements lead to increased milk volumes and improved quality, producing more nutritious milk that helps farmers secure better prices. By supporting healthier cows, this holistic approach to dairy farming boosts profitability while enhancing fertility, resilience, longevity, and overall herd well-being.

Supporting farmers at a critical moment

The investment comes at a pivotal time. Between April 2023 and April 2024, over 440 dairy farms in the UK exited the industry, squeezed by low milk prices, rising input costs, and regulatory pressures.

In Europe, milk production is projected to decline to 149.4 million metric tons by 2025, while in the U.S., upcoming changes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order will prioritise milk quality over quantity. Farmers worldwide are under pressure to do more with less.

Antler Bio offers a timely solution that helps farmers unlock new value from existing herds by identifying and addressing hidden factors limiting performance, as well as improving overall herd wellbeing.

Maria Jensen, CEO & Co-Founder of Antler Bio, said:

Bringing a technology like EpiHerd to an industry that has never seen anything quite like it is no small task, but we’re incredibly excited about the future. This investment will enable us to scale EpiHerd to thousands of farms across Europe, grow our team, and continue refining the technology to meet the evolving needs of farmers, benefiting their profits but, importantly, the wellbeing of their animals.

The investment round is led by The First Thirty Ventures with participation from Endgame Capital and regenerative agriculture angel syndicate Generation-RE, bringing Antler Bio’s total raised to $8.5 million, including grants.

Naeem Lakhani, Managing Partner at The First Thirty, added:

At The First Thirty, our AgriHealth Investment Strategy backs world-class companies creating value where agriculture meets human health. Antler Bio is a great example, combining biology and technology to help reshape the global food system. Their work supports animal welfare, enhances farm efficiency, and leads to improved nutrition for consumers. As a company at the forefront of this change, we’re proud to support their journey.

