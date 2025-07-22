Lyzer secures over €10M funding to accelerate international growth

Lyzer, a Logistics as a Service (LaaS) platform that is transforming the retail and e-commerce sector, has closed a funding round of over €10 million.

Launched in September 2024, Lyzer was built to give retailers full visibility and control over their logistics operations through a centralised platform. It combines order management, smart picking, and last-mile delivery to enable scalable and cost-efficient growth.

With over €160 million in GMV and 500,000+ orders fulfilled to date, Lyzer has established itself as a strategic partner for leading Iberian retailers in their digital transformation journey, and is now set to expand internationally.

The team behind Lyzer sees this investment as a clear signal of the market’s growing demand for integrated logistics solutions and a catalyst for the company’s next phase of expansion.

Nuno Serradas Duarte, CEO of Lyzer, explained:

We’re thrilled by our investors’ renewed trust and C2 Capital’s arrival, which will help accelerate our international growth. Lyzer was built to solve real operational challenges in retail and e-commerce — and this investment validates both our vision and the market’s urgency for integrated tech.

The round received renewed support from existing investors, including Indico Capital Partners, Lince Capital, and LC Ventures. It also marked the entry of C2 Capital as a new strategic partner, with SRS Legal advising on the transaction.

Stephan de Moraes, Managing General Partner at Indico Capital Partners, commented:

Lyzer keeps winning major retail clients in Portugal and abroad. We’re proud to have been the lead investor since day one and remain committed to supporting its global expansion.

According to Vasco Pereira Coutinho, CEO at Lince Capital, the decision to continue investing in Lyzer was driven by the company’s unique ability to turn logistics into a competitive advantage for retailers, saying:

With its rapid traction and expansion into new markets, Lyzer isn’t just solving logistics—it’s redefining it.

Earlier this year, Lyzer expanded into the Spanish market with support from ICEX’s Rising Up program and has started building its international team, with plans to hire eight additional members by the end of 2025.

In the coming months, the company will introduce new AI-powered features, enhancing intelligent automation and predictive analytics to improve efficiency and control in logistics operations.

Francisco Vieira de Campos, Principal at C2 Capital Partners, added:

We are proud to join Lyzer as a strategic partner at this moment. Our investment represents our confidence in Lyzer’s team, technology, and ambition to lead the digital transformation of retail and e-commerce logistics.

This investment will further accelerate Lyzer’s international growth, especially in Europe, and drive the development of its technology, helping retail brands scale operations in a more integrated, automated, and efficient way.

Photo: Lyzer