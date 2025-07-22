Metly raises €520K in a pre-seed round to accelerate pharma product launches with AI

The intelligence layer for pharmaceutical business development teams, Metly, has raised a €520,000 oversubscribed pre-seed round to reimagine how pharma companies discover and execute licensing and manufacturing partnerships.

The round was led by Encomenda, with participation from Ona Capital, Dozen Investments, and strategic angel investors, including the former VP of Spain and Portugal at Bristol Myers Squibb, Roberto Urbez.

Metly is an AI-powered platform built for pharmaceutical business development teams. It helps identify new licensing and manufacturing opportunities, assess their strategic fit, and connect directly with the right partners, all in one place.

Today, this process is still largely manual, relying on personal contacts, industry events, and Excel spreadsheets. Metly simplifies and accelerates every step, resulting in significantly shorter timelines to bring new products to market.

Lydia Taranilla, Metly’s co-founder, shared:

Business development teams sit at the heart of pharma strategy. They shape portfolios, drive partnerships, and enable long-term growth, but they’ve been underserved by technology for years. Metly is changing that. We’re giving BD teams the speed, visibility, and intelligence they need to act faster and smarter in an increasingly complex market.

Metly’s AI agents continuously scan public and proprietary data to surface high-fit licensing and manufacturing opportunities based on each company's needs. Teams can then discover and contact the most relevant partner through Metly’s integrated outreach tools, offering a significantly more efficient alternative to the traditional reliance on conferences, cold emails, and informal networks.

The platform already hosts more than 35,000 licensed products from 550 global licensors, with expansion into the US and China in progress.

The new funding will support scaling its AI technology, growing its technical and commercial teams, and accelerating international growth.

Lead image: Metly team | Photo: Uncredited