Dentaltech startup 32Co launches Aerox sleep centres to tackle UK sleep disorder crisis

London-based healthtech company 32Co today announced plans to launch a nationwide network of sleep centres this summer to treat patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and problematic snoring, granting patients access to previously scarce treatment devices.

Initially launching as a pilot, the first of 32Co’s ‘Aerox Sleep Centres’ will open this summer in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Bristol, with a national waitlist now open for patients in other regions.

With Aerox Sleep Centres, OSA and problematic snoring patients will be able to access treatment via high-retention Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) from 32Co-trained dentists at their local sleep centre, eliminating time-consuming referrals and cutting out long-distance travel for treatments.

This marks a major progression in the treatment of OSA and problematic snoring in the UK where millions are currently either: undiagnosed, stuck in years-long NHS waiting lists, or without access to specialist treatment.

The challenge has been access — MADs can only be prescribed by dental clinicians, not medical professionals. Yet, it’s estimated that less than 0.5 per cent of dentists offer this treatment. 32Co is upskilling dentists in OSA treatment, giving them access to medical specialists for virtual collaboration and creating a market for MADs — enabling affected patients to receive NICE-approved treatment at practices local to them.

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) are a non-invasive, retainer device used to keep airways open during sleep. They offer an effective treatment against snoring which, until now, has had limited scientifically-backed treatment alternatives. MADs also serve as an alternative to industry-standard Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, as the non-invasive retainers can be easier to adhere to in place of CPAP masks.



Patients will be guaranteed a full, comprehensive dental assessment, virtual review with specialists, fully customised treatment plans and ongoing support, including collaboration with their GP.

Headquartered in London, 32Co has a team of over 70 technologists, educators, and a clinical team led by heavyweight orthodontic expert, Professor Ama Johal. 32Co’s platform and clinician network facilitates world-leading clinicians to collaborate and share medical knowledge virtually, enabling patients to receive specialist treatment at local practices.

32Co has built a network comprising thousands of dentists and orthodontists, initially focusing on improving access to clear aligner treatment.

32Co’s specialist platform and clinician network has already enabled specialist orthodontic treatments to be delivered locally across the UK.

Check out an earlier interview with 32Co Founder and CEO, Dr Sonia Szamocki:

According to Dr Szamocki:

“Now, we’re tackling the growing sleep disorder crisis in the UK, utilising the same platform to upskill dentists in obstructive sleep apnoea and problematic snoring treatment. In creating a network of localised sleep centres and curating a marketplace for custom-made treatment devices, we are truly creating a gap in the market.”

The Aerox Sleep Centre network marks a major expansion into 32Co’s second healthcare vertical as the company continues to provide local access to specialist care. 32Co has already improved patient access to specialist orthodontic services across the UK, with 32Co dentists within 20 minutes of 90 per cent of the UK.

The expansion is supported by Professor Ama Johal, former Vice-President of the British Society Dental Sleep Medicine. Now serving as Clinical Lead at 32Co, Professor Johal is a world-renowned Dental Sleep Medicine expert, with a PhD in the use of Mandibular Advancement Splints in sleep-related breathing disorders.

32Co Clinical Lead, Professor Ama Johal, shared:

“Obstructive sleep apnoea and problematic snoring continue to plague millions of people across the UK and are linked with several serious medical conditions. Despite this, patient access to obstructive sleep apnoea and problematic snoring treatment is limited. 32Co’s Aerox Sleep Centres will deliver industry-backed treatment at the convenience of local practices, marking a significant change in the way millions of patients can receive treatment.

