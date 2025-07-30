Stackgini emerges from stealth with DAX 40 clients, aiming to redefine IT decisions

After a year of building product and traction in stealth, Stackgini announced the closing of its pre-seed funding round in April 2024. Since then, the company has seen strong demand from DAX 40 companies and established enterprise clients such as Endress+Hauser, Grünenthal, Badenova, and Louis Motorrad, all of whom are already actively using its solution.

IT departments manage large IT portfolios (often over 1,000 solutions), while business units continuously submit new requirements. Manually coordinating these requests across departments, systems, and fragmented data sources slows decision-making and quickly results in redundant licensing costs and growing IT complexity.

Stackgini addresses this challenge with a data-driven platform that enables companies to assess, select, and optimise their IT landscape more efficiently.

Johannes Bock, CEO and co-founder of Stackgini, shared:

We founded Stackgini to solve a problem every organisation faces: fragmented, manual, slow IT decision-making. Our platform learns from existing IT stacks, contextualises new IT demands, and proactively promotes the reuse of existing IT solutions — with the speed a modern IT requires.

Stackgini is on a mission to fundamentally modernise IT demand management. Since closing its pre-seed round in April 2024, Stackgini has been developing its SaaS platform in close collaboration with its customers. The product leverages proprietary AI to analyse internal portfolio data, IT requirements, and market data, delivering actionable IT solutions in real time. Stackgini acts as a co-worker across IT governance, enterprise architecture and IT procurement teams.

The product has already gained the trust of leading enterprises.

Steven Waegenaer, Head of IT Governance and Strategy at Grünenthal Group, adds:

For us, Stackgini is a real game changer in demand management: we are able to work together with the business units at an early stage and in a data-driven manner and make well-founded decisions - thus preventing unnecessary costs and shadow IT.

The pre-seed round was led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and xdeck Ventures, with participation from experienced angels including Julius Göllner, Dr. Niklas Hellemann, Frank Piotraschke, and Lukas Gottschick.

We backed Stackgini because the team is taking a fresh, scalable approach to a universal enterprise pain point,

says Maurice Kügler, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF, adding:

With rising IT complexity and talent shortages in IT architecture and procurement, fueling IT decision-making with AI is a huge opportunity.

Markus Gick, Managing Partner at xdeck Ventures, adds:

Stackgini has the vision, the team, and now the traction to redefine how enterprise IT decisions are made. We’re proud to support them on this journey.

As enterprise adoption accelerates, Stackgini is now focused on scaling its engineering, customer success, and go-to-market teams. The company is also strengthening integrations with existing governance, procurement, and enterprise architecture tools, driving toward a future where IT decisions take days instead of months.

Our goal is simple: to become the AI-powered backbone of enterprise IT decision-making.

says Johannes.

Lead image: Stackgini team | Photo: Uncredited