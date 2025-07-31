Good Job Games secures $60M Series A to build the future of Match-3 gaming

Turkish mobile games dev company Good Job Games has raised a $60 million Series A round, co-led by Menlo Ventures and Anthos Capital, with additional participation by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The round brings the total investment amount to date to $83 million, after a seed round of $23 million just six months ago.

Good Job Games aims to build a generational entertainment brand through timeless, socially-driven games.

An example is its popular Match Villains, a game designed to be endlessly replayable, which is setting a new standard for Match-3 games, a genre of puzzle video games where the core mechanic involves swapping or aligning items — usually tiles, gems or other symbols — on a grid to create a line or group of three or more identical items.

Once matched, the items disappear, and new ones fall into the grid to replace them, often triggering combos or chain reactions.

“Match-3 is already the biggest genre in mobile gaming, but the best in the category is yet to come,” said Ilker Ilicali, founder and CEO of Good Job Games.

“With Match Villains, we’re on a mission to build the most entertaining modern Match-3 game out there. The glowing user feedback and exceptional data we are seeing make us genuinely excited and confident about what we’re building –- all thanks to our incredible team with world class talent, commitment to excellence, and an unrelenting drive to always improve.”



“Good Job Games deeply understands how to keep players coming back. I know since I just finished level 2000 in the game!” said Amy Wu Martin, Partner at Menlo Ventures.

“When we first invested, the early metrics were already among the best we’d seen in the industry - and they’ve only improved since. The team has a long vision for what they're building, and we’re excited to double down.”

“Good Job Games is redefining Match-3 for today’s players into an experience that is deeply social, endlessly replayable, and beautifully executed," said Zack Zaharis, Partner at Anthos Capital.

"It’s rare to see this level of polish and traction so early. Visiting the team in Türkiye gave us a deep appreciation for the culture and talent driving their momentum.”

Lead image: Good Job Games. Photo: uncredited.