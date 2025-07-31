Smart, connected, global: Luxembourg’s digital innovation hub

In recent years, Luxembourg has emerged as a growing centre for innovation and technology, offering attractive opportunities for startups, scale-ups, and investors across sectors such as fintech, space tech, AI, and sustainable technologies. National initiatives actively support companies in adopting digital and sustainable solutions.
In 2024, 48 new startups were launched through
Luxinnovation programs, with the highly competitive Fit 4 Start accelerator receiving over 400 applications that same year.
The country’s innovation credentials are solid, ranking 20th out of 133 economies in the
2024 Global Innovation Index. Backed by rising corporate and government investment, including a €300 million fund targeting deeptech, cybersecurity, space tech, and health tech, Luxembourg presents significant opportunities for investors and companies looking to scale in Europe.
This thriving ecosystem is driven by strong public-private collaboration, advanced research infrastructure, and a strategic focus on innovation and global market access.
Here are some standout companies to watch in 2025.
1
Gcore
Amount raised: $60M
Gcore is a global cloud and edge solutions provider offering a full suite of services, including public cloud infrastructure, AI cloud, edge computing, content delivery network (CDN), hosting, and cybersecurity solutions.
With a network of over 180 points of presence (PoPs) across six continents, Gcore delivers ultra-low-latency, high-performance services for businesses of all sizes. The company focuses on helping enterprises scale quickly, secure their infrastructure, and improve global user experiences through reliable and efficient technology solutions.
In 2024, Gcore secured $60 million for advanced Edge AI and cloud solutions.
2
Emma
Amount raised: $17M
Emma is a next-generation cloud management platform designed to simplify and optimise multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations.
It offers a unified interface where businesses can deploy, manage, monitor, and optimise their cloud infrastructure across multiple providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Emma combines powerful automation tools, AI-driven cost optimisation, and real-time analytics to help organisations reduce cloud spending, improve operational efficiency, and maintain full visibility and control over their cloud environments, without vendor lock-in.
The company raised $17 million in Series A funding to sign off new features, including AI accelerators and enhanced security.
3
Fundcraft
Amount raised: €11M
Fundcraft is a unified digital fund operations platform, designed to streamline and automate back office processes for private equity, venture capital, and fund of funds managers.
The platform centralises the entire fund lifecycle, covering administration, compliance, reporting, and investor onboarding through one single, transparent system. Licensed as both an AIFM and central administrator, Fundcraft combines regulatory expertise with advanced technology to deliver up to 50 per cent efficiency gains, real-time data access, and seamless collaboration across stakeholders, from asset managers to auditors.
Fundcraft closed €11 million Series A round in 2024 to digitise and transform fund operations.
4
The CareVoice
Amount raised: $10M
The CareVoice is a global Embedded Health Orchestrator that partners with life and health insurers to streamline and enhance member engagement.
Its flagship platform, CareVoiceOS, integrates modular health journeys, virtual care, and wellness services into insurers' digital ecosystems, delivering personalised experiences and measurable ROI in as little as two weeks.
In 2024, the company raised $10 million to accelerate its growth, expanding collaborations with insurers across regions.
5
IBISA
Amount raised: €2.8M
IBISA is a climate Insurtech startup, focused on protecting vulnerable communities from climate and natural disaster risks.
The company offers affordable, accessible insurance and risk management solutions by combining satellite technology with index-based insurance products. IBISA’s customizable, API-integrated platform enables fast, automated payouts for weather-related events like drought, excess rainfall, and extreme temperatures, promoting financial resilience and sustainable development across sectors such as agriculture, supply chains, finance, and development.
IBISA raised €2.8 million in 2024 to expand climate insurtech across emerging markets.
6
Uplift360
Amount raised: €1M
Uplift360 is a cleantech startup pioneering chemical recycling of advanced composite materials.
Their low-impact processes, like aramid fiber renewal (RENEW) and resin removal (CHEMR), recover high-performance materials from end-of-life products such as wind turbines and aircraft, enabling true circular economy solutions.
The company tackles tough waste streams to reduce landfill, cut emissions, and strengthen resilient supply chains.
Uplift360 raised €1 million in pre-seed funding in 2024 to scale its recycling technology and expand its team of scientists as it develops a concept demonstrator.
7
Compellio
Amount raised: €117K
Compellio is a deeptech company building global infrastructure to bridge Web2 and Web3.
Its tokenisation-as-a-service platform simplifies the complexity of smart contracts and enables seamless interoperability across blockchains. Compellio empowers organisations, especially enterprises and regulators, to digitalise asset ownership and enhance data assurance while reducing development overhead.
The company secured €117,000 in 2024 through the European Commission’s NGI TrustChain initiative.
8
Alter Domus
Amount raised: Undisclosed
Alter Domus is a premier global provider of fund administration, corporate, and middle-office services tailored to the alternative investment industry.
The company supports top asset managers across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private debt, administering over $3 trillion in assets and managing more than 34,500 client structures worldwide. With a workforce of around 5,700 professionals across 23 jurisdictions, Alter Domus delivers tech-enabled, end-to-end solutions, spanning fund accounting, AIFM/depositary services, investor reporting, loan agency, and credit risk analytics, helping clients navigate global markets efficiently.
In 2024, Alter Domus received an undisclosed investment.
9
El-Monde
Amount raised: Undisclosed
El Monde is a cleantech startup on a mission to build the world’s largest private EV-charger network, enabling private charger owners, including hotels, vacation rentals, sports clubs, and office complexes, to share and earn from visiting drivers.
Through its user-friendly app, drivers can easily locate, book, and pay for charging sessions via major cards, delivering a seamless, stress-free EV experience and enabling hosts to monetise underused chargers.
In 2024, El-Monde raised pre-seed funding to drive the initial growth of its platform.
