Smart, connected, global: Luxembourg’s digital innovation hub

In recent years, Luxembourg has emerged as a growing centre for innovation and technology, offering attractive opportunities for startups, scale-ups, and investors across sectors such as fintech, space tech, AI, and sustainable technologies. National initiatives actively support companies in adopting digital and sustainable solutions.

In 2024, 48 new startups were launched through Luxinnovation programs, with the highly competitive Fit 4 Start accelerator receiving over 400 applications that same year.

The country’s innovation credentials are solid, ranking 20th out of 133 economies in the 2024 Global Innovation Index. Backed by rising corporate and government investment, including a €300 million fund targeting deeptech, cybersecurity, space tech, and health tech, Luxembourg presents significant opportunities for investors and companies looking to scale in Europe.

This thriving ecosystem is driven by strong public-private collaboration, advanced research infrastructure, and a strategic focus on innovation and global market access.

Here are some standout companies to watch in 2025.