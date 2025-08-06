Berlin-based lemon.markets joins forces with dwpbank to expand digital brokerage services

Deutsche WertpapierService Bank (dwpbank) has acquired Berlin-based fintech lemon.markets, taking full ownership to expand its full-custody services by offering a Brokerage-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution.

In the future, the dwpbank Group will operate under two brands, combining many years of securities expertise and stability, with innovative strength. Established financial service providers and fintechs will benefit from a flexible range of services that allow them to adapt swiftly and effectively to market shifts, helping them attract and retain new customer segments in the securities business over the long term.

With this move, the dwpbank Group (consisting of dwpbank and its subsidiaries) is advancing its growth strategy to build an ecosystem of modern, accessible, and reliable securities services tailored to the diverse needs of the financial sector. Partnering with lemon.markets enhances the Group’s cloud-based technology stack, adding streamlined, digital brokerage and custody infrastructure to its existing WP3 securities platform and wpNex digital asset solution.

lemon.markets, a Berlin-based fintech founded in 2020, provides banks, fintechs, and asset managers with easy, digital access to capital markets. Its API-based platform integrates seamlessly into existing systems and supports features such as fractional trading, real-time processing, and fully digital workflows for ETFs, stocks, and funds. As a BaFin-licensed securities institution, lemon.markets serves prominent fintech clients, including Tomorrow, Optio, and Holvi.

Kristina Lindenbaum, Board Member for Client and Digital Transformation at dwpbank, says:

With the technological know-how and innovative offering from lemon.markets, we can now offer Banks, as well as Fintechs and Asset Managers, the best of both worlds in the securities business - expertise and stability combined with innovative strength. Within the dwpbank Group, we are enabling our partners to capture growth opportunities in a securities market increasingly shaped by neo- and online brokers.

The dwpbank Group will pursue a two-brand strategy in the market, with both companies maintaining their independent identities while working closely together to leverage their respective strengths. Their collaboration will focus on jointly advancing their platforms, ensuring rapid innovation cycles, and offering a flexible service portfolio that enables established financial institutions and fintechs to adapt quickly and effectively to market changes.

Through the integration of both platforms and joint development efforts, clients and partners will gain access to a broader, more competitive range of services, from full custody to digital Brokerage-as-a-Service solutions, that can be combined and tailored to their specific customer needs.

Max Linden, Founder and CEO of lemon.markets, says:

Both companies share the mission to make investing in capital markets more accessible - the best foundation for our cooperation. Alongside our technological leadership, we’re sending a signal of strength to existing and future partners and customers. With accelerated time-to-market, a modular service offering, and a modern customer experience, together with dwpbank, we are making financial service providers more competitive.

Through this partnership, both companies are actively shaping the evolving securities market. By building a comprehensive ecosystem for securities services, they are showing how customer focus, technological innovation, and regulatory expertise can come together to establish new standards in the industry.

The lemon.markets management team will continue in their current roles. The acquisition remains subject to approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and customary closing conditions, with completion expected by autumn 2025.



