Greece: From resilience to resurgence in tech and innovation

In 2024, the Greek tech sector demonstrated remarkable momentum, expanding by 15 per cent, one of the highest growth rates among European ecosystems. Notably, artificial intelligence emerged as the dominant investment theme, attracting around one-third of total capital raised, a clear signal of where both local innovation and global investor interest are heading.

A key driver behind the country's progress has been strong institutional support. Programs like Elevate Greece, alongside various EU-backed initiatives, have played a vital role in expanding the country’s venture capital infrastructure. Founders also benefit from favourable regulatory conditions, including simplified company formation, R&D tax incentives, and Golden Visa options for foreign investors and skilled talent.

Together, these factors have firmly positioned Greece as a rising tech hub, marked by growing access to capital, dynamic entrepreneurship, and sectoral strength in emerging technologies like AI.

These Greek tech companies are worth watching in 2025 reflecting the country’s expanding innovation and entrepreneurial strength.