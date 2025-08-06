Greece: From resilience to resurgence in tech and innovation

In 2024, the Greek tech sector demonstrated remarkable momentum, expanding by
, one of the highest growth rates among European ecosystems.
Notably, 15
per cent artificial intelligence emerged as the
dominant investment theme, attracting around one-third
of total capital raised, a clear signal of where both local
innovation and global investor interest are heading.
A key driver behind the country's progress has been strong institutional support.
Programs like Elevate Greece, alongside various EU-backed initiatives, have
played a vital role in expanding the country’s venture capital infrastructure.
Founders also benefit from favourable regulatory conditions, including
simplified company formation, R&D tax incentives, and Golden Visa options
for foreign investors and skilled talent.
Together, these
factors have firmly positioned Greece as a rising tech hub, marked by growing
access to capital, dynamic entrepreneurship, and sectoral strength in emerging
technologies like AI.
These Greek tech
companies are worth watching in 2025 reflecting the country’s expanding
innovation and entrepreneurial strength.
1
Blueground
Amount raised in 2024: $45M
Blueground is a proptech company offering fully furnished, move-in-ready apartments for medium- to long-term stays in 100+ cities.
Founded in 2013 in Athens and headquartered in New York, it blends hospitality with technology to provide flexible leases, 24/7 support and a seamless digital experience.
Serving professionals, students, and remote workers, Blueground redefines modern living with 40,000+ curated homes and a mission to help people feel at home wherever they go.
In 2024, Blueground secured $45 million in Series D funding, reaching a bit over $1 billion valuation.
2
Hellas Direct
Amount raised in 2024: €30M
Hellas Direct is a tech-driven, digital-first insurance company founded in 2012, aiming to disrupt Greece’s insurance market.
Offering fast, affordable, and flexible online insurance for cars, motorcycles, homes, trailers, and finance via Wallet+, they emphasise instant quotes, transparent pricing, and 24/7 customer support. With innovations like daily insurance, “FastTrack” claims, and partnerships with 3,000+ garages, they serve over 1 million customers across Greece, Cyprus, Romania, and beyond, committed to sustainable operations and safer roads.
In 2024, the company secured a €30 million investment aiming to strengthen its climate-focused insurance offerings.
3
Harbor Lab
Amount raised in 2024: $16M
Harbor Lab is an Athens-based maritime technology pioneer founded in 2020 by Antonis Malaxianakis.
It offers an AI-powered, cloud-native platform that streamlines port call management and Disbursement Account (DA) analysis for shipowners, charterers, agents, and vendors.
With capabilities like instant DA cost estimation, transparent expense validation, secure payments, and automated claims, Harbor Lab delivers efficiency at scale, supporting 2,000+ vessels, 5,000+ service providers, and 35,000+ port calls.
Backed by a $16 million Series A in 2024, its AI tools like HL AI enhance tariff analysis, language translation, and negotiation workflows to cut administrative overhead and empower smarter, data-driven decisions.
4
Brite Solar
Amount raised in 2024: €8.6M
Brite Solar is a nanomaterials and solar-tech innovator developing semi-transparent photovoltaic solar glass and electrochromic smart glass for agriculture and construction.
Their agrivoltaic panels enable greenhouses and open-field crops to generate clean energy, protect plants, save water, and boost yields, often achieving 10× more output while using 1/10th the water compared to traditional greenhouses.
Brite Solar launched the world’s first semi-transparent solar panel manufacturing line, combining nanotech with scalable production. The company’s mission is to advance sustainable agriculture, reduce buildings’ energy footprint, and accelerate net-zero energy solutions globally.
In 2024, the company raised €8.6 million for improving solar glass technology.
5
Wikifarmer
Amount raised in 2024: €2M
Wikifarmer is a global agri-tech platform. It empowers farmers worldwide by combining a free, expert-curated knowledge library of over 15,000 articles in 17 languages with an AI-enhanced B2B marketplace that directly connects producers and buyers, eliminating intermediaries, improving fairness, and boosting farmer profitability by up to 300 per cent.
Through its Marketplace, Library, and Academy, Wikifarmer offers scalable tools, training, and market access to thousands of producers, transforming global agri-food supply chains.
Wikifarmer secured €2 million in 2024 to boost its international expansion and growth.
6
Finloup
Amount raised in 2024: €1M
Finloup is a fintech that offers businesses flexible, eco-friendly leasing of top-tier tech—smartphones, laptops, tablets, with low monthly fees.
By promoting a circular economy and reducing e-waste, it enables clients, from freelancers to enterprises, to access the latest devices without upfront costs. Models include pay-as-you-go or fixed 12/24 month plans with built-in repair coverage and easy upgrades and ownership options.
Finloup also pioneered BNPL via open banking, aiming to foster financial inclusion and sustainability.
In 2024, Finloup secured €1 million for a dynamic entry into the electronic device leasing market.
7
Neuron AI
Amount raised in 2024: €117K
Neuron AI is a tech startup, spun out of EU‐funded research, dedicated to transforming AI from lab to real-world impact.
Founded in 2021, it unites software engineers, machine learning researchers, and market analysts to develop and commercialise cutting-edge AI solutions. Specialising in areas like predictive maintenance through automated ML (e.g., their OPTIPLANT project), IoT, AR, big data analytics, and optimisation, Neuron AI builds bespoke, enterprise-grade systems that boost operational efficiency.
In 2024, Neuron AI was awarded a grant of up to €117,000 by the European Commission’s NGI TrustChain initiative.
