OpenAI says GPT-5 its “smartest” model to date

OpenAI today launched the latest version of the technology that underpins its popular ChatGPT bot, claiming GPT-5 was its “smartest, fastest” and “most useful” AI model to date.

The arrival of GPT-5 has been highly anticipated and comes as ChatGPT hits nearly 700 million weekly active users.



It also comes amid a heated battle between the likes of OpenAI, Google, xAI, Meta and Anthropic as they rush out new AI models, which they hope will trump each other on benchmark metrics.



GPT-5 is targeted at retail and business customers, but a blog post announcing its launch focused on its use for businesses, championing it as introducing a "new era of work", as OpenAI looks to acquire enterprise clients.

San Francisco-based OpenAI said GPT-5 offered users improvements from previous models across several areas, including reliability and accuracy and that it suffers from fewer hallucinations.



It also said GPT-5 provided “more accurate” answers than its previous AI reasoning models and heralded its writing credentials and its ability to answer health-related questions.



“GPT-5 delivers leaps in accuracy, speed, reasoning, context recognition, structured thinking, and problem-solving”, OpenAI said.



OpenAI also bigged up GPT-5’s coding credentials, saying it was its “strongest coding model yet” as it looks to wrest market share from Anthropic, whose Claude model is popular with coders.



It also alluded to its vibe-coding credentials, saying users without coding prowess can create “beautiful” and “functional” websites, as well as its ability to power AI agents.

Other new features include advanced voice, so the bot can better understand instructions, and an option for free and paid users to colour their chats.



The arrival of OpenAI's latest proprietary model follows its release of two “open-weight” models earlier this week, as it looked to take on Meta’s Llama and Chinese models.



GPT-5 offers both free and paid options. A blog post announcing the arrival of GPT-5 came with a string of endorsements from firms including Uber, Salesforce and Moderna.