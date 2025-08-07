Flox raises nearly $1M to redefine human-wildlife coexistence

Deeptech wildlife intelligence company Flox has closed an oversubscribed Seed round of nearly $1 million.



Spun out of AI research at KTH (Royal Institute of Technology) in Stockholm, the company aims to make human-wildlife interaction safer, smarter, and more harmonious, using robotics and AI to enable safer, more sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Flox has developed Edge — a fully autonomous device that speaks to wildlife in real time using adaptive bioacoustics powered by AI.

The autonomous, battery-powered Edge units patrol even the most remote areas within a perimeter with onboard AI, instantly detecting wildlife and deploying species-specific bioacoustics to steer animals away, without the need for fences or downtime. No fences, no downtime.

Connected to the Flox Wildlife Platform, it delivers 24/7 protection for both wildlife and critical infrastructure across agriculture, aquaculture, railways, and aviation.



The first production batches for 2025 are already fully booked, and Flox is already collaborating with partners like WWF, Alstom, Boliden Minerals, GRR Airport and Swedish Transport Administration.

“Flox is the first company that truly aims to understand and speak the language of wild animals — and that will change everything. With the explosion of AI capabilities, our deep understanding of wildlife behaviour and partnerships with leading wildlife research institutes and NGOs, the timing is perfect. We’re sitting on enormous untapped potential to put AI to good and redefine how industries interact with nature, not just for protection but for real coexistence,” said Sara Nozkova, CEO and Co-founder of Flox.

The round was led by Unconventional Ventures, with participation from Norrsken Accelerate, and all investors from Flox’s Pre-Seed round: Almi Invest, E14 Invest, Argand Partners, and a group of bold angel investors.

According to Nora Bavey, General Partner at Unconventional Ventures, Flox is tackling one of the world’s most overlooked yet urgent challenges: human-wildlife conflict through a highly scalable, tech-driven solution.

“With a bold vision, deep sector knowledge, and early traction across multiple industries and geographies, the team is poised to transform how we coexist with nature. We’re proud to support Flox on their mission to turn a global problem into a sustainable, cross-border opportunity.”

After four years of research and validation trials with wildlife biologists and leading enterprises, the Seed round will help fuel the commercialisation of the solution and continued R&D, with a clear focus on expansion in the United States.

These goals will be achieved through a combination of venture capital, non-dilutive research grants the company has secured, and growing revenue from commercial deployments, positioning Flox for rapid growth and global market entry.

This round gives Flox the momentum to scale a whole new category of tech and redefine the boundaries of coexistence, starting with airports, transportation and industrial sites to keep both wildlife and people safe and keep operations going.



