Qorelo raises $3.5M to streamline SAP migrations

Qorelo, an AI startup focused on enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformations, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding just five months after launching. The round was co-led by HPI Ventures and Caesar Ventures, with participation from 10x Founders, Antler, Adesso Ventures, and Angel Invest.

Founded in late 2025, Qorelo has built an AI-powered intelligence layer designed to automate and simplify ERP upgrade and migration projects based on SAP software. The platform focuses on reducing the complexity of large-scale enterprise transformations by automating functional delivery workstreams, helping organisations complete projects more efficiently and with fewer resource constraints.

The company is targeting a growing challenge facing SAP customers worldwide. As businesses prepare to migrate to SAP S/4HANA before the 2027 deadline, demand for specialised delivery expertise is increasing, placing further strain on already complex and costly ERP modernisation projects.

Qorelo aims to address this bottleneck by automating parts of the ERP delivery process, which it says can reduce project timelines by up to 45 per cent. The platform also serves as a continuous system of record for ERP delivery, helping organisations maintain operational data that is ready for future AI applications and ongoing optimisation.

Nicholas Torabi, co-founder of Qorelo, said:

Large enterprises are facing an unprecedented race against time to modernise their digital backbones before the 2027 deadline, but the industry simply lacks the human delivery capacity to make it happen.

At Qorelo, we have built an elegant solution that automates the repetitive functional workstreams of these massive transformations.

The company is already working with enterprise customers in the DACH region, including a major German automotive company that is using the platform for its SAP transformation programme and subsequent operational processes.

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development and expand the company's team across engineering, SAP expertise, and enterprise sales as it looks to capture growing demand for ERP transformation solutions.