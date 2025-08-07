WiseBee raises $2.5M to deliver autonomous cyber defense to mid-market

Cybersecurity startup WiseBee has raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate the development and deployment of its Agentic cyber risk mitigation platform.

WiseBee was founded by Stoyan Stoyanov (CEO) and Taha Kazi (CDO), who lead a globally distributed team that brings together deep cybersecurity experience and cutting-edge expertise in AI and machine learning. Their goal is to transform how security teams work through an AI-powered platform.

WiseBee redefines the traditional cybersecurity approach by not only identifying threats but also automatically resolving them through AI-driven remediation workflows, delivering enterprise-level security to mid-sized organisations.

The company is already working with lead customers, including a local US government, as well as top fintech, banking, and space tech institutions across Europe.

Stoyan Stoyanov, CEO of WiseBee, commented:

Most cybersecurity tools are reactive, siloed, and designed for large enterprises with hefty budgets. We are building something fundamentally different: an autonomous system of security agents that detect and mitigate risks around the clock - 24/7.

Cybersecurity remains one of the most resource-intensive functions in modern organisations, often relying on complex tools and large teams to stay ahead of threats. For mid-sized security teams, this creates a critical gap with too many alerts and too few people to act.

WiseBee secures critical public and private sector environments, supporting fintechs, space tech, government, and regulated financial institutions with AI-driven risk management and automated threat resolution.

Pilot programs are underway with CISOs in fintech, banking, government, defense, and telecom. By enabling real-time resolution without additional headcount, WiseBee cuts time-to-response from days to hours.

The round was led by Frontline Ventures and BrightCap Ventures, with participation from a US-based investment firm and angel investors with cybersecurity experience.

Frontline Ventures, which backs ambitious tech companies across the US and Europe and positions them to win the transatlantic market, recognised the urgency of WiseBee’s mission.

Zoe Chambers, Partner at Frontline Ventures, shared:

AI brings huge benefits but also new security threats, from rogue agents to unvetted tools and chaotic tech stacks. Stoyan and Taha are building exactly what stretched infosec teams need: AI-native agents that go beyond alerts to deliver full remediation.



We've been impressed by their speed and traction so far and are excited to back them as they scale across Europe and the US.

Dimitar Korsakov, Principal at BrightCap, added:

Cybersecurity is no longer just about better alerts; it’s about intelligent context and precise autonomous actions. Wisebee delivers on all fronts, thanks to Stoyan and Taha's deep industry expertise, AI innovations, and customer-first approach.



We are delighted to partner with Wisebee as they bring their product to thousands more organisations and continue growing their team with top AI talent.

The funding round is also supported by a network of strategic advisors, including CISOs and engineers from SecurityScorecard, VMWare, Box, Amazon, Deloitte, Verizon, and Google, who are veterans at building enterprise security, automation, and data tools. WiseBee is actively expanding across Europe and North America, with early traction in CEE, the UK, DACH, and the US West Coast.

With this new funding, the company will strengthen its platform’s autonomous capabilities, broaden integrations, and grow its team to support product-led growth. WiseBee is also laying the foundation for its next funding round and promoting a community-driven approach to cyber defence.

Lead image: Freepik