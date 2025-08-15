CarTrawler acquires French insurtech Koala to expand embedded ancillary offerings

Irish B2B traveltech CarTrawler has acquired Paris-based insurtech Koala, in a move that significantly broadens its portfolio of high-margin ancillary services beyond car rental and mobility into travel insurance.

The acquisition positions CarTrawler to further solidify its role as a leading platform for embedded travel services, while tapping into growing global demand for flexible, customer-first insurance products.

CarTrawler embeds car rental and mobility options into booking flows via its Connect Platform and has partnered with 250 global travel brands. The acquisition of Koala — known for its API-first, automation-led approach to insurance — marks the company’s first major foray into the insurtech vertical.

“The demand for B2B travel ancillary solutions continues to increase, with our travel partners asking us to add these solutions to our offering,” said Peter O’Donovan, CEO of CarTrawler.

The integration of Koala’s insurance solutions, including standout offerings like Cancel For Any Reason and Parametric Flight Disruption Insurance, brings CarTrawler into direct competition with a growing number of travel insurtechs focused on simplifying coverage and reducing friction for customers.

Koala’s approach removes the typical hurdles of traditional insurance, such as lengthy claims processes and limited refund options. Its automated, documentation-free model delivers instant claims decisions and flexible reimbursements. These products are already used by more than 70 travel partners across 17 countries.

CarTrawler sees Koala’s insurtech stack as complementary to its core strategy of maximising conversion and ancillary revenues for partners. With the addition of insurance, the Connect Platform now enables travel brands to offer more comprehensive, embedded products during the booking journey, without requiring significant development resources.

The travel insurance sector is undergoing a period of rapid growth, fueled by both consumer demand for flexibility and macro trends in the post-pandemic travel landscape

According to CarTrawler data, airlines now derive nearly 15 percent of their total revenue from ancillary services. Insurance is increasingly seen as a prime contributor to that figure, particularly with the rise of flexible, “no-questions-asked” coverage.

CarTrawler’s latest partners include American Airlines, Jet2.com, Qantas and Virgin Australia, adding to its existing roster with easyJet, eDreams ODIGEO, Uber, United Airlines, and American Express. Its platform connects over 2,200 car rental and mobility suppliers across 50,000 locations in more than 150 countries.



