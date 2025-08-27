Small team, global ambitions: Greenvi AI bets on AI to unlock Europe’s energy transition

Breaking into new renewable energy markets is notoriously slow and expensive. Developers, investors, and suppliers often spend weeks — and thousands of euros — hiring consultants just to answer basic questions: Who are the active players? What projects are underway? Which regulations or funding schemes apply? In a sector where opportunities move fast and competition is global, relying on outdated reports and manual research leaves companies at a disadvantage.

Launched publicly in May 2025, Greenvi AI is a Ukrainian startup developing an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides renewable energy professionals with instant, tailored market intelligence, research, and project assessments across Europe and the US. It aims to eliminate the need for consultants by helping companies discover relevant projects, partners, or customers on demand.

Designed for developers, investors, EPCs, and suppliers, it delivers insights on solar, wind, hydrogen, biofuels, storage, regulations, and funding opportunities in minutes instead of weeks. I spoke to CEO Stanislav Masevych to learn more.

How a career in solar and wind led to building Greenvi AI

Masevych has worked in the energy and tech industries for about 10 years, collaborating with a range of international companies building solar and wind power plants, as well as working on energy-focused AI technologies. His last role was with a US company that engineered solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems worldwide. While doing that, he felt the pain point of trying to access market insights in new geographies.

“Let’s say a US company wants to understand what’s happening in the Spanish solar energy market in real time.

Normally, they’d have to hire a consultant, pay high costs, and wait weeks to get a basic overview—like recent projects, market players, regulations, pricing, and so on. I experienced this first-hand.



These manual routines were time-consuming and costly. That’s what led me to the idea behind Greenvi AI.”

The value of customer research

But before building anything, the team interviewed around 25 potential customers to validate the idea. This not only validated the business idea but expanded the startup’s potential customer base.

“We wanted to know: is this something people actually need? We consistently heard, ‘Yes — it would be incredibly helpful to have easy access to new renewable energy markets, especially with real-time updates, ’” shared Masevych.

"People wanted to be able to say, 'What’s new in Spain, the UK, Portugal? '— and then reach out to those projects, whether for engineering services, equipment sales, investment opportunities, or partnerships. That became our starting point.”

Fast gaining traction with a competitive advantage

Greenvi AI launched publicly at the beginning of May this year. The company has early-paying clients in the US, EU, and Ukraine, and offers subscription plans starting around $45/month. In terms of competitors, while BloombergNEF is widely used, its media-based platform produces good analytics and reports, but not personalised or interactive experiences. By comparison, Aurora Energy Research offers PDF-based reports and data tools, but again, not with the AI-powered personalisation Greenevi is building.

“We want to offer something more dynamic, contextual, and workflow-integrated — driven by actual user needs,” said Masevych.

Right now, Greenvi AI is targeting small to medium-sized renewable energy companies. But as it builds more advanced features — especially things like AI-driven business model generation — it will expand toward enterprise customers who are willing to pay higher subscription fees. Masevych recounts,

“That’s part of our plan: start lean, validate demand, and scale toward higher-value contracts.”



Making renewable projects discoverable

The platform works with publicly available web data, using customised LLM agents and workflows to parse and structure the data intelligently. However, the next step is enabling customers to upload their own documents — such as PDF portfolios, project plans, or investment decks. Users will be able to choose whether to keep this information private or share it publicly.

For instance, an early-stage developer in Portugal could upload a solar project plan and make it visible to potential investors. A US firm searching the platform for early-stage solar projects in Europe would then discover it. The system would analyse the submission, highlight it to relevant users, and provide context along with contact options.

“We’re a small team now, but with funding, we can scale that capability. Thanks to modern AI tools, even small teams can now build products that would’ve taken 50 developers three years ago. It’s a great time to be building.”

It's a great opportunity for the European energy ecosystem. According to Masevych, US clients are actively tracking projects in Spain, Portugal, and Italy through our platform. Others are interested in Central and Eastern Europe for battery storage.

The company is establishing a presence in the UK and aims to form partnerships with national renewable energy associations in each country, enabling it to reach hundreds of companies quickly. The company has raised €25,000 through a non-dilutive grant from the EU's "Seeds of Bravery" program, which supports Ukrainian founders. The startup has also won another grant program, with results expected to be announced soon.



