Klarna targets $1.27BN raise in second stab at US IPO

Klarna aims to raise as much as $1.27 billion in its US IPO, as the Swedish fintech today revealed details of its IPO plans, which had previously been paused because of the Trump tariffs. The Swedish fintech announced the launch of its New York IPO, in a regulatory filing.

Klarna and its investors will sell a total of 34.3m shares, with the offer prices between $35 and $37 per ordinary share. Klarna will offer 5.6m of shares, with the rest offered by Klarna investors.

The share offering will value Klarna up to $14bn. Klarna will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KLAR. Klarna pulled its IPO plans in April amid the market fallout of the Trump tariffs.

Klarna pointed out that its offering was "subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering".

Klarna, most well known for its BNPL products, is currently making a big play in the US and is looking to reposition itself as a bank. It recently launched a debit-first card in the US and across the EU.