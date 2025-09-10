Eterny raises €400K to tackle the problem of forgotten assets

Czech fintech Eterny secures another €400,000 from JIC Ventures and Purple Ventures, bringing its funding to €800 to advance its aim to change asset insights and management. Globally, more than $300 billion is tied up in forgotten, duplicate, or outdated products.

People unknowingly keep paying for insurance they no longer need or are unaware that their investments have no heirs. This even applies to those who work with advisors. But financial unpreparedness is not just about money – in serious life situations, it can cost time, nerves, and family stability.

According to internal audit data, the average person loses up to €400 (CZK 10,000) annually due to hidden fees and inefficient payments, while 90 per cent of users lack digital continuity or an estate plan.

“At Eterny, we see a well-thought-out product that the market lacks – sooner or later, most of us need a clear overview of our assets. The company is led by an experienced founding team headed by Jitka Paterová, and after the Czech market, they are quickly moving into international expansion,” says Jan Staňek, Managing Partner at Purple Ventures.

Eterny’s key technological edge lies in combining AI-powered contract and payment audits, PSD2 data integration, blockchain for continuity, and large language models (LLMs) for transparent asset management and future planning.

This blend allows the platform to detect duplicate payments or unnecessary expenses, flag upcoming expirations or unfavourable contracts, and soon connect users with experts such as lawyers, notaries, and financial advisors through a dedicated marketplace, explains co-founder and CTO Pavel Kučera. Designed for both individual users and financial institutions,

Eterny is already preparing pilot tests with banks, advisors, and family offices in collaboration with partners. In its first months, Eterny attracted over 4,000 users and, in spring 2025, succeeded in several competitions: Fintech Roadmap 25ʼ, Microsoft Challenge, Fintechers Hackathon, and also received the Product Innovation award at the Mastercard Fintech Forum Vienna.

“These wins are not just about marketing; they confirm that our solution has real impact and institutional credibility. And collaboration with banks, insurers, and experts is key to changing the way people think about their assets,“ says Jitka Paterová, founder & CEO.

“We decided to invest in Eterny primarily because of the founder – her experience, drive, and ability to think globally really impressed us. The product has enormous potential to succeed worldwide, and the team is exactly the kind of people we trust to make it happen,” says Radim Kocourek, JIC Ventures.

The funding will accelerate the development of the AI auditor, which automatically identifies risks in personal finances, expand B2B functionality, and speed up preparation for expansion. Eterny plans to expand to new markets, specifically Ireland and the USA, in 2026.



