Google Cloud launches multicloud data transfer service for EU and UK customers

Google Cloud has launched a new service aimed at simplifying and incentivising multicloud strategies for organisations in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Dubbed “Data Transfer Essentials,” the service allows businesses to move data between Google Cloud and other cloud providers at no cost, removing one of the key barriers to true multicloud adoption: outbound data transfer fees.

The launch is a strategic move by Google Cloud to align with the EU Data Act, which mandates improved interoperability between cloud service providers and greater freedom for customers to move data across platforms. While the legislation allows cloud providers to pass on data transfer costs to customers, Google Cloud is choosing not to, potentially setting a new benchmark for the industry.

“We continue this open approach with the launch today of our new Data Transfer Essentials service for customers in the European Union and the United Kingdom,” said Jeanette Manfra, Senior Director of Global Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud.

Data Transfer Essentials is designed for “in-parallel” processing of workloads across multiple cloud providers within the same organisation.

In practice, eligible multicloud traffic - defined as data transferred between Google Cloud and another cloud for the same workload - will be metered separately and billed at zero cost.



This offering builds on Google Cloud’s broader positioning as a proponent of openness and interoperability in cloud computing. It was the first major cloud provider to introduce a multicloud data warehouse and has previously waived exit fees for customers discontinuing service.

Google Cloud’s announcement comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny and enterprise demand for greater data mobility and vendor neutrality.

The EU Data Act, approved in 2023 and phased into enforcement in 2025, is a significant legislative push to make the cloud landscape more competitive and interoperable. It compels providers to make it easier and more affordable for customers to switch providers or use multiple services without incurring punitive fees or technical friction.

While the service is available starting today, adoption may depend on how easily organisations can configure and identify qualifying multicloud traffic. Google Cloud has published a configuration guide to support onboarding and expects early uptake from enterprises with complex regulatory requirements or hybrid infrastructure strategies.