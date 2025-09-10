Pactos secures €2.7M to bring agentic AI to compliant external staff management

Pactos, a Munich-based startup building an AI platform for structured and compliant external workforce management, has raised €2.7 million in a pre-seed round.

With a market value exceeding €230 billion, contingent workforce management is a major driver of Europe’s economy. Yet many companies still rely on fragmented tools like spreadsheets and email, an inefficient approach that also creates unnecessary legal risks.

Pactos addresses these challenges with an AI-powered platform that streamlines the management of external workers. The software automatically reviews contracts, tracks assignments in real time, and securely stores all relevant data. Procurement, HR, legal, and finance teams gain access to detailed analyses and actionable recommendations, while the platform integrates seamlessly with existing IT systems such as zvoove.

Already managing several thousand external workers for clients including Swissport, Knuth, and Unique Personal, Pactos is certified to internationally recognised standards and fully compliant with GDPR.

Antonio Zill, Co-founder and Managing Director of Pactos, explains:

We aim to build a real European powerhouse for external workforce management, enabling companies to respond quickly and efficiently to fluctuating demand. This funding allows us to refine our software end-to-end and better deliver on our promise: to make the use of external resources as simple and efficient as possible.

The pre-seed round is led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

Björn Sykora, Principal at HTGF, commented:

Managing external workforce is a major challenge for companies: complex, time-consuming, and full of compliance risks. Pactos digitises the end-to-end process and has the potential to become the leading system in a billion-dollar market.

Alongside HTGF, Pactos has also gained the support of various experienced industry leaders like Dr. Sebastian Dettmers (CEO of StepStone), Jens Bender (initiator of the HR Angels Club), and Alexander Schwörer (owner of the PERI Group).

Investors from the digital tech and startup scene, including Robin Haak (Managing Partner at Robin Capital), and Franzi Majer (Founding Partner of Superangels), shared:

We are excited to support Pactos on its journey. Their AI-powered operating system brings transparency, control, and efficiency to an often-neglected area and has the potential to shape a new category in the B2B SaaS sector.

With the pre-seed funding, Pactos aims to expand its AI functionalities, strengthen its development team in the DACH region, and accelerate its B2B growth.