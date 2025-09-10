Standab raises €3.6M to build Europe’s universal micromobility charging network

Stockholm-based Standab, a provider of innovative urban smart-charging solutions, has secured €3.6 million in funding to scale its operations.

Shared micromobility has grown rapidly in European cities, but inconsistent charging practices have led to operational inefficiencies, high costs, and street clutter. Micromobility operators often rely on costly and emission-heavy battery swapping using vans, while cities struggle to integrate these services seamlessly.

Standab addresses these challenges through its standardised charging stations. They are compatible with more than 85 per cent of existing scooter and e-bike fleets.

Having already entered partnerships with leading operators such as Dott/Tier, Standab enables automated charging, reduces the need for excess batteries, and significantly lowers CO₂ emissions.

In pilots, Standab has shown a 50 per cent reduction in charging costs, 45 per cent higher fleet availability, and up to 55 per cent fewer swap tasks, while cities benefit from decluttered streets and free infrastructure.

Marcus Adolfsson, Co-founder and CEO of Standab, said:

Cities and operators alike are calling for smarter ways to integrate micromobility into the urban landscape. Our universal charging solution solves operational inefficiencies while reducing emissions and creating cleaner streets. With this funding, we can accelerate our roll-out and work towards making Standab the European standard for micromobility charging.

The round was led by Spintop Ventures together with Almi Invest GreenTech.

Erik Wenngren, Partner at Spintop Ventures, commented:

Standab is uniquely positioned to become the universal smart-charging backbone for Europe’s micromobility sector. The company combines strong operator partnerships, proven technology, and a highly experienced team. This investment means that Standab can roll out their intelligent combined software/hardware solution, as the company continues to scale across Europe and deliver both financial and sustainability impact. This investment is fully aligned with one of our core investment themes: accelerating the transition towards a circular future.

Jonathan Lannö, Investment Manager at Almi Invest GreenTech, emphasized that Standab’s universal charging solution tackles a key challenge in micromobility, namely the costly and carbon-intensive process of battery swapping.

By extending battery lifecycles, reducing fleet overcapacity and enabling grid-smart charging, the company directly reduces emissions and helps cities integrate cleaner, more efficient transport solutions. At Almi Invest GreenTech, our mission is to support companies that accelerate the green transition – a mission that Standab embodies perfectly.



The funding will be used to scale operations, expand into 15 European cities by the second half of 2026 and broaden its partnerships with leading micromobility operators.