Altan raises $2.5M to build software that runs itself

Barcelona-based Altan, a platform that assembles teams of AI agents to autonomously design, build and operate software, has raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed round.

The round was co-led by VentureFriends and JME Ventures, joined by 4Founders Ventures and ElevenLabs’ Carles Reina. Angel investors participating in the round include Pau Suris and Pau Sabria (Remotely), Albert Armengol (Doctoralia), David Baratech (Yaba), and Lluis Faus (vLex).

Altan is an agent-native platform that reimagines how software is built and run. Founded in Barcelona in 2024, Altan set out to make production-ready software creation accessible to everyone, from individuals to enterprises and agencies.

Users describe a product via text or voice, and Altan orchestrates role-based AI squads, full-stack engineers, UX designers, and product managers to design, build, and deploy production-ready applications. Because the software is created to be operated by agents, not just humans, Altan enables autonomous operations after launch, making it possible to stand up entire businesses rapidly and move from idea to revenue in hours.

Albert Sagueda, Altan’s CEO and co-founder, emphasised that conventional no- and low-code solutions produce software intended to be run by people.

At Altan, we're pioneering a completely new category of software: fully autonomous software designed to operate without human intervention. Our goal is to let you be the “idea” person, and let the agents do everything else.

Altan’s agents collaborate to handle the entire software lifecycle (design, build, and deploy), including front- and back-end development, payment integrations, workflow design, and customer-database hosting. The platform can also embed agentic interfaces (voice, text, or video), making projects ready for autonomous operation from day one.