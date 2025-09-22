Ventech closes €175M Fund VI — largest in firm’s history

Early-stage VC firm Ventech has announced the final closing of its sixth flagship fund, Ventech Capital VI, at €175 million, the largest fund in the firm's 26-year history.

With €1.1 billion fund raised, Ventech has built a cross-border investment platform with 320+ investments, 185 exits and 19 IPOs.

Notable investments include Believe , Vestiaire Collective, Withings, Arteris, Webedia, Prewave, and Veo . To date, Ventech Capital VI has made 15 investments: 6 in France, four in Germany, four in the Nordics, and one in the USA. Ventech Capital VI is on track to back around 35 companies across Europe.

With AI driving transformation across sectors, Ventech is strategically dedicating 50 per cent of its capital and time to AI-native vertical applications, backing category-defining companies that are shaping the future. Beyond AI, the firm is doubling down on four additional investment theses that align with global technological shifts: Digital Health, Industrial Software, cybersecurity and Sovereignty. Each of these sectors represents a massive opportunity for innovation.

"We are entering a new cycle of disruption driven by AI and deep technological shifts. Now is the time to build, and we are thrilled to partner with ambitious founders tackling the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time," said Jean Bourcereau, Chairman and Managing Partner at Ventech.

"With five offices and a strong network across Europe, we are poised to support the next generation of category-defining companies from day one."

With 15 companies already backed by Ventech Capital VI, featuring the German space traffic management company Okapi Orbits, the Finnish M&A SaaS firm Inven, the Swedish AI-driven IT service management startup Starhive, the enterprise platform to build AI agents Vertesia and the French Omaha Insights for next-gen equity research.

Ventech was among the first to establish a local presence in Germany and China, in 2013 and 2006, respectively. Now Ventech is doubling down on the DACH region, expanding its team in Munich and deepening its connections to the local innovation ecosystems.

Jean Bourcereau added:

"Friendly globalisation is suffering, to say the least. Europe is more and more on its own. With 8 of the world's 10 largest companies being US tech giants, Europe's path is clear: double down on innovation. VC funds must step up to drive the next wave of global leaders."

Ventech's been through multiple economic cycles, and now it's time for the younger generations. Ventech was founded on the eve of the infamous dot-com bubble, a period that saw countless VC funds and startups crumble. Yet, Ventech emerged stronger, forged by two unwavering convictions:

Crises are prime moments for investment, as they often give rise to the next generation of industry giants. Technology, despite the turmoil, will continue to reshape the world.

As Ventech's Founding Partner, Alain Caffi retires on a high note - with an outstanding 36x multiple exit from Believe, he generously and gracefully passes the torch to the next generation, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Ventech's long-term story.

Jean Bourcereau steps up as Chairman, continuing to carry forward the firm's vision and legacy, while the leadership team embraces a younger generation: Stephan Wirries becomes General Partner with Fund VI, and Audrey Soussan proudly stands as one of the female GPs in France, both under 40.

Beyond strengthening its next-generation leadership, Ventech has expanded its operational team over the past three years with key hires, including a Head of Marketing, Head of Investor Relations, and an Impact & ESG Manager, to better support both the firm and its portfolio.

Jean Bourcereau concluded:

"We're proud to have raised this sixth-generation fund with the backing of a diverse group of international LPs. A 95 per cent re-up rate speaks volumes about the trust in Ventech's performance and core beliefs.