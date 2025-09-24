Oriane locks in $1.5M to build an AI search engine for the video-first internet

Oriane has raised $1.5 million to build an AI-powered search engine for the video-first internet. The round was led by Clint Capital, with participation from Hartmann Capital, Secways, Archipelago Next, and strategic angels from Google, PayPal, Sony, and Jellysmack.

Video now dominates online traffic, and short-form formats drive the highest engagement and ROI. Yet clips are often remixed and reuploaded without attribution, creating visibility and rights-management gaps for brands, creators, and IP owners.

Launched in 2025, Oriane addresses this with a multimodal video search engine that makes millions of videos searchable across platforms. Its technology analyses visuals, audio, speech, faces, and trademarks, going beyond metadata, to pinpoint where and how content is reused and to surface insights on virality, engagement, and sentiment.

The system is designed to index and analyse large volumes of video in seconds, lowering compute costs and enabling scalable monitoring.

The semantic internet became searchable with Google. But 90% of today’s internet is video, and it remains a black box with some titles and captions attached. Oriane is fixing that by giving brands and creators visibility and control over how stories spread,

said Julien Rosilio, CEO & Co-founder of Oriane.

Oriane was founded by Julien Rosilio (ex-DRESSX) and Yuri Mihaileanu (ex-Jellysmack) to address the difficulty brands and creators face in finding, tracking, and understanding the videos shaping online culture. Industry estimates indicate that global losses from online piracy of film and TV content total tens of billions of dollars annually.

Already used by major enterprises, Oriane operates across the US, London, Paris, and Barcelona. The new funding will be used to further develop the company’s AI-powered search engine for the video-first internet.