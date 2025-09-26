Checkout.com launches employee share buyback at $12bn valuation

Checkout.com, the payments firm, is undergoing an employee share sale at a $12bn valuation, as it says it’s on course to be full-year profitable for the first time. The London-headquartered fintech told its around 2,000 staff today that they would be able to sell some of their shares back to the company, giving them the “opportunity to have liquidity”.

Employee share sales are a popular mechanism used by companies to offer liquidity to employees amid the drying up of the IPO market. Checkout.com's $12bn valuation marks an uplift on its 2023 valuation of $9.35bn but is lower than its 2022 valuation of $40bn.

Jenny Hadlow, chief operating officer, said: “It is an opportunity for us to give all the employees who made this growth possible an opportunity to have liquidity.” Checkout.com also put out figures regarding the performance of its business, saying it was on track to be full-year profitable for 2025, its first full year of profitability, helped by over 30 per cent year-on-year revenue growth.

The revenue growth came from bringing on board new merchants, like eBay and Vinted, increasing volume from existing merchants, new product launches, and geographical expansion, such as recent launches in Canada and Japan. On its bid to be profitable, Hadlow said: “It definitely is something our merchants care about. And it is also an important statement to regulatory and external partners like banks that we work with.”

Checkout.com also said it was on course to process more than $300bn in digital payment processing volume this year and was “regularly” doing over $1bn a day. Checkout.com, headed up by Swiss billionaire Guillaume Pousaz, has 19 offices and says it plans to increase headcount by 15 per cent this year. Checkout.com’s global parent company, Checkout Payments Group, does not disclose financial figures.