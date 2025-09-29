Willo lands £3M to tackle AI-made job apps with a ‘blue tick’ for credentials

Willo, the Glasgow-based recruitment technology platform, has secured £3 million from Mimecast co-founder Peter Bauer to accelerate tools that help employers automatically verify candidate credentials amid a surge in AI-generated job applications.

The investment is Willo’s largest single round, bringing total funding to more than £5.9 million. Over the past 18 months, Bauer has invested more than £3.7 million and will also support Willo’s US growth strategy.

Founded by Scottish entrepreneurs Euan Cameron, Andrew Wood, and Hamish Livingston, Willo is a remote-first candidate screening platform used by thousands of employers to streamline hiring through structured, accessible video and audio interviews that reduce bias and speed up talent discovery.

The company is launching Willo Verified Profiles, which aggregates third-party data sources to automatically verify identity, education, work history, and skills, addressing the growing challenge of AI-influenced application fraud.

Employers tell us they are inundated with AI-generated CVs that are hard to verify and review. That’s making it increasingly difficult for genuine, qualified candidates to stand out,

said Euan Cameron, Willo’s co-founder and CEO. He added that the round, secured on strong terms in a challenging market, is a major vote of confidence in Willo’s direction and opportunity.

The new funding will support North American expansion and accelerate the rollout of Willo Verified Profiles, a credential-verification feature designed to cut through AI-generated noise in the hiring process.