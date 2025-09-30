Cambridge spinout NoBACZ bags £4.8M to scale sustainable wound-care tech for animals

NoBACZ Healthcare, a University of Cambridge spinout developing novel products that change the way lesions and wounds are treated in livestock and horses, has raised a £4.8 million funding round.

Wounds on livestock and horses are typically treated with antibiotics and then covered with cloth bandages. However, this approach is often ineffective in agricultural environments where slurry can contaminate wounds, washing off antibiotics and turning bandages into infection risks.

NoBACZ Healthcare was founded by Dr Jonathan Powell and Dr Nuno Faria following their research at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine into how the body naturally builds and utilises mineral structures for its own benefit.

Initially developed to solve the problem of digital dermatitis, a disease that is painful for animals and costly for farmers – and affects a quarter of all cows at any given time – their research led to the creation of NoBACZ's patent-protected ‘liquid bandage’.

The result is a robust, flexible, and waterproof coating that can be applied as a gel, dip or spray. Unlike antibiotics and cloth bandages, it creates an instant protective barrier that seals out slurry and bacteria, allowing lesions to heal without the risk of infection even in harsh environments. The coating is durable, yet biodegradable, safe in the food chain, intuitive to apply, and antibiotic-free.

Independent large-scale studies have validated its effectiveness, including a Flock Health trial on 6,840 lambs, which demonstrated significantly lower mortality rates and higher market weights compared to the current industry standard.

NoBACZ is already active in international markets, with an initial focus on the UK, Ireland and Europe, alongside launches in New Zealand, the USA and Australia.

Dr Jonathan Powell, CEO and Co-founder of NoBACZ Healthcare, said:

“We founded NoBACZ Healthcare with the goal of transforming healthcare solutions for a more sustainable future whilst reducing antibiotic use.

In parallel to the veterinary product roadmap, we are starting to define our human product opportunity. We are at a pivotal and exciting moment in our company’s journey, and we look forward to working with our new and existing investors on the next phase of our growth.”

The Yield Lab led the round, with participation from Adjuvo , ACF Investors, the University of Cambridge, Parkwalk, The FSE Group, and Cambridge Enterprise Ventures.

Gentiane Gorlier, General Partner at The Yield Lab, said:

“At The Yield Lab, we are delighted to deepen our support for NoBACZ, having also backed the company in its previous round. The team has consistently impressed us with their vision, execution, and commitment to transforming animal healthcare with sustainable, antibiotic-free solutions.

Leading this round reflects our confidence in NoBACZ’s leadership and technology, and we believe the company is poised for significant global impact.”

Mark Foster-Brown, CEO of Adjuvo, said:

“For too long, topical antibiotics and bandages have offered inadequate solutions for animal wound care. NoBACZ’s patented platform technology sets a new benchmark, delivering ground-breaking results while aligning with Adjuvo's mission to back innovation in underserved sectors.



Led by globally recognised experts from the University of Cambridge, we are proud to support the team as they transform wound management in livestock and beyond.”

The investment will be used to finalise its new pipeline of products and accelerate the commercialisation and global distribution of its existing products. In parallel with the veterinary product roadmap, they are also defining their human product opportunity.



