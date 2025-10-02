Oneleet lands $33M Series A from Dawn Capital

Oneleet, an all-in-one security compliance platform, has raised $33 million Series A led by Dawn Capital, with participation from existing and new backers including Y Combinator, Frank Slootman (former CEO of Snowflake and ServiceNow), and Arash Ferdowsi (co-founder of Dropbox).

Founded in 2022 by Bryan Onel, Ora Onel, and Erik Vogelzang, Oneleet aims to close the gap between passing audits and achieving real security. Drawing on years of offensive-security work, the team observed that many organisations treat compliance as a checkbox exercise, relying on tools that don’t materially reduce risk or on slow, costly manual workflows. Built from an attacker’s perspective, Oneleet focuses on the fundamentals adversaries exploit and delivers only the controls that matter, at a cost-effective price.

The platform offers deep technical coverage, including an “AI + pentester verification” approach that it says identifies up to 30 per cent more assets than incumbents. It guarantees successful audits and includes a proprietary integrations engine, code scanner, and attack-surface monitoring—built on a unified data model to surface issues attackers are likely to target.

We call it the ‘pentester mindset: find what others miss’. This means we use AI extensively to scale what used to be a manual expert review. AI doesn't have a security expert's intuition for what looks suspicious, which is why we augment, not replace, human expertise,

said Bryan Onel.

The new funding will support growing demand, accelerate product and business development, expand services, and strengthen hiring.