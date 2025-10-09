Hyped AI business automation startup n8n raises $180M, valuing it at $2.5BN

N8n, the Berlin-based hyped AI startup which helps businesses automate tasks, has confirmed that it has raised $180m, valuing it at $2.5bn.

Leading the Series C funding round was US VC firm Accel, with VC investors Meritech, Redpoint, Matt Miller's Evantic and Visionaries Club also taking part.

T Capital, Deutsche Telekom's corporate venture capital arm, and Nvidia’s VC arm, NVentures, also took part, with previous backers including Sequoia, HV Capital, Highland Europe, and Felicis Ventures making follow-on investments as well.

The funding round has been much talked about in the media over the summer, an indicator of the buzz surrounding n8n.

N8n has now raised $240m in total since it was founded in 2019, having raised $60m in March this year.

N8n calls itself an “AI orchestration platform”. Its tech allows businesses to connect hundreds of different apps and services and automate many business tasks, including integrating large language models, as well as leveraging AI agents to simplify business tasks.



Jan Oberhauser, CEO and founder of n8n, said: "Billions have been poured into AI tools by businesses and governments, but many organisations are struggling to see meaningful results.

"The fundamental challenge for the largest organisations isn't accessing AI, it's orchestrating it effectively. N8n allows teams to build their own adaptable infrastructure for AI, developing truly flexible, customisable systems that recreate how organisations work."

The funds, says n8n, will be used to meet “huge demand” from enterprises for its services.

Specifically, it will use the funding to expand its engineering offering, continue development of new features, and grow the team to support international expansion.

N8n now has over 3,000 enterprise clients, including Vodafone, Softbank and Seat. The startup says it has grown revenues 10-fold in the past year, but did not disclose a revenue figure. It is supported by more than 700,000 active developers and builders who help to build integrations, develop content, including templates and 'how to' guides.

Ben Fletcher, partner at Accel, said: "Jan and the n8n team balance power and simplicity to bring AI automation to all users. n8n’s platform has become the brain behind the orchestration for numerous workflows within enterprises, government organisations, and AI builders.

"The explosive customer momentum is coupled with an impressive, vibrant community around n8n. We’re thrilled to be joining the n8n team on their journey, turning the promise of AI into a reality!”