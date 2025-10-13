Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: Over €1.1B invested across the ecosystem and Q3 2025 Report

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 5 hours ago
European tech weekly recap: Over €1.1B invested across the ecosystem and Q3 2025 Report
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 Our Q3 2025 Report, published last week, shows European tech funding reached €21 billion, marking a strong rebound from €15.3 billion in Q2 (+37.3 per cent QoQ) and surpassing Q1’s €18.4 billion. Despite this rise in capital, deal activity slipped to 912, down from 988 in Q2 (−7.7 per cent) and matching Q1’s level, indicating that the funding surge was driven by larger, later-stage rounds rather than a broader increase in deal volume.

🚀 The UK led with €9.5 billion, about 45 per cent of all European tech funding. By sector, telecom raised €3.33 billion over just nine rounds, while fintech secured €3.31 billion across 87 rounds.

Webrazzi Insights Icon
A New Insights Experience Is on the Way
We’re working on a new way to explore Tech.eu Insights. In the meantime, you can contact us at [email protected] to request full reports.
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article.
Sign in
European tech weekly recap: Over €1.1B invested across the ecosystem and Q3 2025 Report
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.