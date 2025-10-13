European tech weekly recap: Over €1.1B invested across the ecosystem and Q3 2025 Report

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 Our Q3 2025 Report, published last week, shows European tech funding reached €21 billion, marking a strong rebound from €15.3 billion in Q2 (+37.3 per cent QoQ) and surpassing Q1’s €18.4 billion. Despite this rise in capital, deal activity slipped to 912, down from 988 in Q2 (−7.7 per cent) and matching Q1’s level, indicating that the funding surge was driven by larger, later-stage rounds rather than a broader increase in deal volume.

🚀 The UK led with €9.5 billion, about 45 per cent of all European tech funding. By sector, telecom raised €3.33 billion over just nine rounds, while fintech secured €3.31 billion across 87 rounds.