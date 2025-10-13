Gladys secures £1.5M to scale AI home care across the UK

London-based AI home care platform Gladys has raised £1.5 million in seed funding led by Cornerstone VC, with participation from Exceptional Ventures, Embryo Ventures, Ufi Ventures, Houghton Street Ventures, and Conduit EIS Impact Fund.

Gladys connects families with local caregivers and helpers through a streamlined, AI-supported experience, enabling direct matching and coordination without traditional intermediaries. Co-founded by Georgina Robinson and Alex Sorisi, the company focuses on simplifying access to support, improving care quality, and solving the logistics needed to deliver home care at scale, reducing client costs and increasing carers’ earnings.

The platform matches people seeking care with top local carers across the UK, offering high-quality support at fair prices, alongside industry-leading pay and career-development tools for carers.

According to co-founder and CEO Georgina Robinson, Britain’s care system is fundamentally broken, and incremental fixes aren’t enough, with preventable deaths continuing as carers remain underpaid and undervalued.

Gladys is using this investment to supercharge its technology and deliver the service we’d want for our loved ones.

To date, Gladys has delivered care across a 20,000 km area and supported tens of thousands of hours of independent living. Its AI-powered agents simplify finding and managing community care and help carers earn up to 65 per cent more than typical agency rates.

The new funding will support a national rollout, deployment of AI back-office agents, and investment in trusted local care communities, with the goal of delivering hundreds of thousands of hours of support by the end of 2026.