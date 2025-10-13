Resistant AI raises $25M Series B to fortify fintechs and AI agents against financial crime

Resistant AI, a provider of native artificial intelligence models for financial crime and fraud prevention, has raised $25 million Series B funding.



Resistant AI produces document fraud detection and transaction monitoring models that make fintech AI and automation systems resilient to manipulation and attack — without replacing their existing tech stack. Resistant Documents checks any document, from anywhere, for fraud and authenticity in seconds, while Resistant Transactions upgrades existing rules-based transaction monitoring systems with over 80 models targeting advanced fincrime typologies.

Its customers include Dun & Bradstreet, Payoneer, Close Brothers, AXA, PennyMac, Bank of Valletta and Finom. Investors include DTCP, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Index Ventures, Notion Capital, and more.

The new funding comes as the anti-fraud and regtech market is being transformed by fully native or bolted-on agentic solutions that replace static workflows with cheaper, smarter adaptive ones.

However, these LLM-based agents are structurally unable to perform the quantitative risk analysis needed to combat fraud and finance crime, suffer from high systemic hallucination rates of 10-30 per cent, and have proven extremely difficult to keep secure from adversarial manipulation.

Resistant AI aims to protect and empower these AI agents and their overwhelmed fraud, risk and compliance teams. Its machine learning models detect fraud in documents, transactions, and behaviours, and can leverage signals from the rest of the customer’s risk tech stack.

This unique approach creates unparalleled uplifts in recall, precision, and contextual decision-making in detecting sophisticated financial crimes such as real-time payment (APP) fraud, synthetic corporate identity fraud, money muling, generative AI document fraud, and complex money laundering schemes.

Since its $27 million Series A, Resistant AI’s ARR has increased 10x, while its customer base has grown 4x, with over 150 million documents verified, and the number of transactions analysed for fraud and AML has grown 100x as demand for advanced fraud detection capabilities across the financial services sector soars.

Martin Rehak, CEO and Founder of Resistant AI, said, "The financial crime landscape has fundamentally changed with the deployment of LLMs and AI agents in risk prevention settings, and the weaponisation of generative AI by fraudsters.”

“Our fraud and finance crime models offer any institution the tools to empower both their human and agentic co-pilots to combat these AI-powered threats at scale.



This funding, combined with our near-term path to profitability, allows us to accelerate our mission of protecting the global financial system from increasingly sophisticated criminal networks."

DTCP led the round, with strong participation from existing investors including GV, and Notion Capital, who are doubling down on their investment.

Michael Rager, Partner at DTCP Growth, comments:

"Resistant AI represents the future of financial crime prevention, with their in-house built multi-model approach to fraud detection marking a paradigm shift in how financial institutions can protect themselves and their customers.

We look forward to partnering with Martin and the Resistant AI team to support the business in its next stage of growth."

The company, which was breakeven in September, will use the capital to solidify its position as a profitable EU AI champion by expanding its document fraud detection and transaction.







