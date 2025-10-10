General

n8n raises $180M, Qualcomm acquires Arduino, and Europe’s tech rebounds to €21B in Q3 2025

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 10 October 2025
This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Hyped AI business automation startup n8n raises $180M, valuing it at $2.5BN

🇮🇹 Biotechnology startup NanoPhoria received €83.5M in investment

🇫🇷  FBI cyber threat adviser Filigran raises $58M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇮🇹 Qualcomm acquires Arduino to supercharge the global maker movement

🤖 SoftBank bets on “Physical AI” with $5.4B acquisition of ABB’s robotics division

🇦🇺 Helsing acquires Australian manufacturer of underwater drones

🇧🇪 Tax System acquires AI vendor Loctax

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 From community roots to AI ambitions: byFounders shapes the 'New Nordics’ next chapter

🇩🇪 Deep Tech Momentum secures €1M to accelerate Europe’s sovereign tech ambitions

💵 4Founders Capital successfully closes its third fund with €70 million, exceeding its initial target

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Europe’s tech rebounds to €21B in Q3 2025 — but fewer deals signal a more selective market

🇪🇺 The biggest European semiconductor deals in H1 2025

🤖 ChatGPT has more than 800 million weekly active users, says Altman

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇮🇹 Bologna Gathering showcases Italy’s rising innovation momentum

🩻 LIfT BioSciences is engineering the body’s oldest defenders to fight cancer

♀️  Sylvia Health takes on a global women’s health crisis

♀️ Choice and SilMach unveil world’s first wireless micromotor-powered contraceptive implant

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇷  Ewake secures €2M to boost software reliability with AI agents

🇳🇱 Datamonk raises €1.6M pre-seed to speed imaging data migrations with agentic AI

🇦🇹 Austrian startup newsrooms raises €750K to transform AI-driven content creation

🇩🇪 BiMA raises €500K for screen-free projector bringing mindful entertainment to children

🇬🇧 Crasner Ventures backs British legaltech NuCAS

