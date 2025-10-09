The biggest European semiconductor deals in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, European semiconductor companies raised €1.4 billion across 30 deals, accounting for roughly 4 per cent of total capital and 1.5 per cent of deal activity within European tech, which reached €33.7 billion across 1,941 deals.

Investment focused on scaling fabrication and power-semiconductor capacity, alongside emerging technologies in edge AI, photonic computing, and materials engineering.

The ten largest rounds reflect this balance, combining substantial infrastructure financing with innovation to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor competitiveness and resilience.