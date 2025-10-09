BiMA raises €500K for screen-free projector bringing mindful entertainment to children

Munich-based BiMA, a mindful entertainment platform for children, raised €500,000 in a pre-seed funding round. Backers include Antler and angels from Oetinger Publishing Group (Julia Bielenberg, Thilo Schmid, Christian Graef), along with Andreas Peters (ex-Disney), Felix van de Sande (Kickbase/COBE), and Silvia Sommer (ex-Birkenstock/Roland Berger).

BiMA is building a platform for mindful entertainment and creativity for children. Its first product is a child-friendly, screen-free projector that turns bedrooms into immersive, story-driven environments. Designed to inspire imagination and foster family connection, BiMA operates in a rapidly growing space that blends edutainment, well-being, and consumer technology.

The market is sizable. In Germany, about 3.5 million households with children aged 0–5 represent an opportunity of over €730 million. Across Europe, this expands to 17 million households and a €3.7 billion addressable market. Globally, more than 420 million households imply a market exceeding €88 billion.

Founded in 2024 by Larissa Ruf (CEO) and Greta Garkisch (CTO), BiMA’s team combines expertise in education, consumer science, and deeptech.

Larissa Ruf explains the idea behind the company:

Most toys are designed to keep kids busy, and that’s perfectly fine. But we wanted to create something different: a product that brings families together at the most meaningful time of day. With BiMA, evenings become magical moments of connection and imagination.

The funding will support BiMA’s market launch, covering its first production run, marketing efforts, team growth, and content development.