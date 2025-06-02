AccelerComm raises $15M to advance satellite-based 5G

UK-based wireless technology company AccelerComm has secured $15 million in funding to expand its work on 5G solutions for satellite networks, aiming to accelerate the delivery of universal mobile coverage via space-based infrastructure.

The round was led by IP Group, including its Parkwalk and Hostplus funds, with backing from IQ Capital, Swisscom Ventures, and Bloc Ventures.

The investment arrives as the global telecoms industry ramps up efforts to enable Direct-to-Device (D2D) communication, connecting standard mobile handsets directly to satellites without special hardware. AccelerComm's proprietary physical layer IP for Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) positions it at the forefront of this movement, bridging performance gaps in space-based 5G delivery.

“There is growing momentum in the mobile communications industry towards using 5G enabled satellites to augment existing coverage and capacity delivered by terrestrial networks,” said David Helfgott, CEO of AccelerComm. “AccelerComm’s unique technology and acumen position us at the centre of this shift, delivering a critical building block required to provide best in class 5G services from space.”

“I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time as it launches a world-first solution, and with further ground-breaking innovations and launches around the corner. The recent announcement of our 5G NTN solution has led to great interest from mobile operators and satellite networks from around the world,” he added.

As telecom operators search for ways to expand 5G coverage beyond terrestrial towers—particularly in rural, remote, or disaster-stricken regions—space-based infrastructure is emerging as a viable solution. Several startups and established players, including AST SpaceMobile, Lynk, and SpaceX, are investing heavily in D2D satellite connectivity.

AccelerComm’s offering is focused on the physical layer of the Radio Access Network (RAN)—the portion of the network responsible for encoding and decoding signals. This layer is especially critical in satellite scenarios where latency, power efficiency, and error correction must be handled differently than in ground-based networks.

One key customer, Lockheed Martin, is incorporating AccelerComm’s solutions into its Advanced Regenerative 5G NR NTN Base Station, set to become the first regenerative 5G payload in orbit. This “regenerative” approach allows signal processing to occur onboard the satellite, reducing reliance on ground stations and improving responsiveness for end users.

The funding round underscores investor belief in AccelerComm’s role in the $100 billion projected LEO satellite market. IP Group, a long-term backer, expressed confidence in the company’s technical leadership and commercial traction.

“Having supported AccelerComm since inception, we’re delighted to see the Company attract an experienced CEO and close a new funding round, supported by additional blue-chip investors,” said Lee Thornton, Partner (Deeptech) at IP Group. “AccelerComm has one of the world’s leading technologies for fast and efficient communications in the nascent low-earth-orbit satellite market. The company is well-positioned for growth.”

The UK government also sees strategic value in satellite-driven 5G. The UK Space Agency has expressed strong support for the sector, viewing companies like AccelerComm as critical players in the country’s space and telecom ambitions.

“Non-terrestrial network convergence of satellite and mobile technology is reshaping the future of connectivity, and UK companies like AccelerComm are helping to drive that transformation,” said Henny Sands, Head of Telecommunications at the UK Space Agency. “This investment marks a significant step towards achieving universal mobile coverage through space-based 5G.”

The company also announced the appointment of satellite industry expert David Helfgott as its new CEO.