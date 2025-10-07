Ewake secures €2M to boost software reliability with AI agents

Paris-based Ewake, which develops an AI system to improve software reliability, has raised €2 million in a pre-seed round led by Connect Ventures. The round also included participation from 2100 Ventures, Notion Capital, Insiders, 50partners, and several angel investors, including Amirhossein Malekzadeh.

Ewake develops an AI “teammate” for software reliability that integrates with production systems and works alongside engineering teams. The platform proactively surfaces issues, recommends actions, and helps developers maintain service reliability with greater autonomy.

The product consists of a suite of AI agents that monitor production, investigate incidents, and assist with prevention in real time. Operating on top of existing tools, the agents interpret and correlate signals to address downtime, learning continuously to adapt to each company’s technical and business context. Manual tasks can be increasingly automated as the agents improve over time.

Ewake was co-founded by former Criteo engineers Pooné Mokari (CEO) and Omid Gosha (CTO) to address the shared challenge of preserving reliability while shipping quickly. Their goal is to redefine software reliability through agentic AI.

Coming out of stealth, Ewake will use the funding to develop additional AI agents and expand its Paris-based team to support its growing customer base.

Looking ahead, the company aims to broaden its agentic approach so every developer can more easily own and maintain their code, deepening the agents’ ability to learn from each environment, automating more manual tasks, and supporting rapid software delivery without compromising reliability.