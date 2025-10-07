Deep Tech Momentum secures €1M to accelerate Europe’s sovereign tech ambitions

Deep Tech Momentum has raised €1 million in funding for its deeptech capital and customer acquisition marketplace, aiming to establish Europe as a robust deeptech ecosystem.



Deep Tech Momentum (DTM) was founded in 2022 by Isabelle Flanagan, and Martin Schilling.



Centred around an annual conference in Berlin — in my opinion finally putting Berlin back in the race for great startup conferences — which functions as a growth engine for deeptech startups, investors, and corporate leaders. It’s an invite-only platform where just 6 per cent of applicants are selected, connecting top founders with VCs managing over €25 billion, corporate innovators, and ecosystem leaders.



DTM isn’t just a conference — it’s where deals get done, partnerships are forged, and Europe’s deeptech competitiveness accelerates.

In a post announcing the raise, DTM cited remarks by Mario Draghi:

“A different path demands new speed, scale and intensity. It means acting together, not fragmenting our efforts. It means focusing resources where impact is greatest. And it means delivering results within months, not years. Start with technology.”

They added:

“That’s precisely why DTM exists: to accelerate the commercialisation of European Deep Tech by connecting industry leaders with innovations that will redefine Europe’s sovereignty in technology.”

“At DTM, leading corporate decision-makers, top investors, and the world’s most innovative deeptech builders forge partnerships that fuel competitiveness, investment, and Europe’s deeptech renaissance.”

To achieve this, the company concentrate on six niches where Europe excels, each with its own Innovation Market at DTM:

DTM Energy

DTM Space

DTM Defence

DTM Robotics

DTM Materials

DTM Computing

As part of the investment, DTM welcomes a stellar syndicate of angel investors via Events Venture Group, which brings decades of expertise in scaling world-class events.



They join a group of visionary VCs and industry leaders committed to closing Europe’s innovation gap and securing technological sovereignty:

𝗧𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝟭 𝗩𝗖𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝘀:

Isaac Kato (Two Ravens VC),

Peter Niederhauser (redalpine),

Max Bautin (IQ Capital),

Florian Heinemann (Project A),

Martin Schleich (Tech10),

Dr Patrick Nathen (Lilium),

Daniel W. Dippold (EWOR)





𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Hanjo Arms (Kearney),

Tim Miksche (Audi Denkwerkstatt),

Ken Herrmann (Universitätsmedizin Essen),

Univ.-Prof. Dr Frederik Giesel, MD, MBA (Universitätsklinikum Düsseldorf)



The funding supports the Deep Tech Momentum 2026 festival, which is expected to attract 3,000 participants.



