ChatGPT has more than 800 million weekly active users, says Altman

ChatGPT now has more than 800 million weekly active users, according to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, which introduced a wave of new products and partnerships at its developer day conference.



In his keynote speech, Altman said: “Back in 2023, we had two million developers and 100 million weekly ChatGPT users and we were processing about 300 million tokens per minute on our API. That felt like a lot at the time.



"Today, four million developers have built with OpenAI and more than 800 million people now use ChatGPT every week. And we process over six billion tokens per minute on the API.



"AI has gone from something people play with to something people build with every day."



The 800 million figure marks an uptick on the 700 million weekly active users OpenAI said ChatGPT was expected to hit in August this year, which was up from 500 million in March this year.

At its developer day conference, OpenAI, valued at $500 billion and which is inking gigantic deals to ensure it has sufficient computing power to run its models, revealed a range of new products, as it looks to outflank rival frontier AI model firms.

These include a feature so users can connect directly and interact with third-party services inside ChatGPT, with examples of Spotify and Canva given.



It also introduced a tool called AgentKit, so developers can design, deploy and better manage AI agents.