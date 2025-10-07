Resourcly raises €2.7M to turn hidden inventory into profit

Germany’s Resourcly, an AI platform that harmonises parts data, removes redundancies, and recommends qualified alternatives for manufacturers, has raised a €2.7 million seed round. The round was led by Project A, with participation from Knut Alicke, Philip Harting, Gregor Stühler, FIEGE Ventures, D11Z Ventures, Prequel VC, and former leaders from SAP, VW, Siemens, and Danaher. Federico Travella joins as an advisor.

Resourcly is an AI platform for manufacturers that harmonises complex inventories by standardizing parts data, removing duplicates, and recommending qualified alternatives. It boosts part availability and unlocks up to 15 per cent improvement in working capital. Trusted by leading global enterprises, it’s proven, real-world AI for manufacturing.

Manufacturers have $2.5 trillion locked in idle inventory and discard $200 billion in usable parts annually, not because they’re defective, but because fragmented systems, countless variants, and inconsistent data make them hard to find. As a result, up to 20 per cent face production delays despite overflowing warehouses.

Resourcly standardises messy inventory data without replacing existing systems. Manufacturers upload CSVs, the platform detects duplicates, flags interchangeable parts, and builds a unified dataset. Beyond cleanup, it creates liquidity by enabling resale and sharing through trusted networks, turning excess stock into working capital.

Our AI-based similarity analysis uncovers patterns that humans and traditional systems can no longer detect, saving our customers time, unlocking millions, and improving revenue potential by up to 20%,

said Helena Most, CEO and co-founder of Resourcly.

The funding will support hires across engineering, product, and sales, and accelerate platform expansion for large enterprise customers across Europe’s manufacturing hubs.