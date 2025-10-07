The Medical Travel Company completes a €3.8M round to advance its medical solution

The UK and India-based medical travel startup, The Medical Travel Company (TMTC), has raised €3.8 million to bring a new full-stack medical solution, offering UK patients world-class and affordable treatments in India. The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from 4CAST, an athlete-led investment collective group co-founded by England cricket stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, along with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

The Medical Travel Company offers a full-stack platform for medical travel, enabling UK patients awaiting elective care to access high-quality, lower-cost treatment in India. The service includes UK doctor involvement throughout the care pathway, post-surgery insurance, and end-to-end logistics across travel, in-house aftercare, and recovery. The company reports steady user growth and industry recognition for its role in cross-border care.

Demand is rising, with about 7.7 million people in the UK facing long waits for elective procedures as of June 2025, including orthopaedics, dental, IVF, gynaecology, ophthalmology and urology. With private care often unaffordable, more than 500,000 UK residents travel abroad each year for faster, lower-cost treatment. Yet the broader medical tourism market remains fragmented, with opaque pricing, variable quality standards, and limited aftercare that can increase uncertainty and risk.

Founded by Sahil Jain and Ankit Mehrotra, the Medical Travel Company addresses these gaps with a structured, clinician-led model. UK doctors remain involved before, during, and after treatment. Patients are connected to internationally trained clinicians in globally accredited hospitals, and a 12-month post-surgery insurance policy is valid back in the UK through a network of private hospitals. The experience is fully managed, with personalised aftercare and concierge logistics to provide a seamless journey.

The company plans to use new funding to expand and deepen clinical partnerships in the UK to strengthen patient trust, establish certified treatment pathways for safer medical travel, and build technology to maintain complete medical records, supporting continuity of care when patients return home.