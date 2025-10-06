FBI cyber threat adviser Filigran raises $58M

French cybersecurity startup Filigran, whose clients include the FBI and the European Commission, has raised $58m in a funding round, meaning it has now raised over $100m since its inception three years ago.



The Series C funding round was led by French investment group Eurazeo with funding from Deutsche Telekom and existing investors Accel and Insight Partners. It follows its $35m funding round last year.

Filigran is an open source platform which uses its tech or what it calls "real-time intelligence" to help its customers anticipate the growing problem of cyber threats and risks.

Filigran has developed products to combat the problem. These are OpenCTl, an open source cyber threat platform, which collates data and intelligence from the likes of CrowdStrike and other data sources and has been downloaded millions of times.



Another product is called OpenBAS, an open source platform which simulates real-life cyber attack scenarios.



The new funding will support the development of another product, OpenGRC, which will enable organisations to “prioritise their cyber risks and take the most effective actions first”, as well as creating an AI agent platform.



Furthermore, the funding will be used to support the Paris-based startup’s expansion into the Pacific and Middle East and strengthen its presence in the US and Europe.



Founded in 2022, Filigran says its tools are used by over 6,000 public and private organisations, including the European Commission and the FBI.



Samuel Hassine, CEO of Filigran, said: "This Series C round is an important milestone in Filigran’s journey. We are extremely proud of the collective commitment that brought us here, with one clear mission: enabling organisations everywhere to be more proactive against threats and to leverage intelligence at every level of their security strategy.



“It reflects everyone’s commitment to achieving our mission, which is to make threat intelligence accessible and actionable for all organisations worldwide."

