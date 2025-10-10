Crasner Ventures backs British legaltech NuCAS

Crasner Ventures has invested in newly launched NuCAS, a UK-based provider of alternative legal services founded by legal sector veterans Lucy Nixon and Richard Tapp.

NuCAS aims to support law firms and in-house legal teams through its platform, offering a range of managed legal services that streamline day-to-day legal work. The company positions itself as an integrated partner rather than a traditional outsourcing or staffing provider.

“Crasner Ventures will be able add significant value to NuCAS on multiple fronts given our unique experience and vast network within the legal industry,” said Nick Crasner, Founder of Crasner Ventures.

“We see enormous potential for NuCAS to become a market leader in this rapidly expanding sector.”

The global alternative legal services market is currently valued at $28.5 billion, with more than one-third of legal buyers planning to increase their spend on managed services.

NuCAS has already secured its first major client, the corporate legal department of UK manufacturer Numatic International, known for its Henry vacuum range.

Nixon and Tapp previously collaborated at Carillion Advice Services (CAS), one of the UK's early managed legal services providers. CAS was acquired by Clifford Chance in 2018, after which Nixon led the firm’s Northern Innovation Hub in Newcastle. Tapp, a former global general counsel at FTSE-listed companies, brings more than two decades of in-house legal leadership to the venture.

“With Nick and Crasner Ventures’ backing, NuCAS has the opportunity to scale rapidly,” said Nixon, who will serve as Chief Executive.

Crasner Ventures and NuCAS also emphasised a shared commitment to improving social mobility and inclusion in the legal profession. The company plans to offer experience and career opportunities to aspiring legal professionals from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.

NuCAS will operate as an independent legal services provider based in the UK, with a focus on high data protection standards and conflict-free operations.