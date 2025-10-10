TELUS brings purpose-led tech investment to the UK

As the UK grapples with pressure on its health systems, food supply chains, and digital service delivery, one global tech player is scaling up solutions that change the game.

Building on UK foundations

The UK has long been a proving ground for global innovation. With an advanced health sector, one of Europe’s most ambitious net-zero agendas, and a digital economy undergoing constant reinvention, demand is growing for technology solutions, including AI, that are practical, scalable and human-centred.

This makes the UK an ideal location for TELUS’ ongoing global expansion. Headquartered in Canada, TELUS is a global communications technology company that operates in more than 45 countries and serves over 200 markets. Here, it has a 20-year track record of investment through TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and TELUS Digital, employing hundreds of people nationwide. TELUS is also a global leader in social capitalism, its purpose-driven model of combining business growth with lasting community investment.

Building systems that last

TELUS focuses on sectors where complexity runs deepest, and where technology can deliver the greatest benefits to society:

Health: Scalable employee assistance programmes (EAPs), mental health services and digital health platforms that help business leaders and organisations take care of their greatest asset - their people.

Food systems: Agriculture, farm management and compliance software that help farmers and agri-businesses stay sustainable, compliant and efficient, from seed to shelf.

Consumer goods: Trade Promotion Management and Retail Execution software that helps manufacturers plan, execute, and optimise trade promotions to boost performance, visibility, and profitability at the shelf.

Digital life: AI-powered solutions that deliver transformational, human-centered experiences, while safeguarding every interaction and transaction.

Each of these pillars is already in motion in the UK. TELUS’ agriculture technology is supporting compliance for British farmers navigating regulations. Its health platforms are helping UK companies provide 24/7 wellbeing resources to thousands of employees. And its digital services are delivering workflow automation for clients in retail and logistics across the country.

Growth with purpose

What sets TELUS apart is how it combines commercial growth with community investment, grounded in the belief that business success and social good reinforce one another.

This month, TELUS launched its first Community Board in the UK, committing £1 million by 2027 to grassroots non-profit organisations supporting disadvantaged youth in Greater London. The board will be made up of London-based leaders from business, entertainment or arts, and non-profit sectors.

Their task: to direct support to non-profits delivering programs that support health, food production, education, the environment, and digital inclusion for youth. The funding is expected to benefit thousands of young people through dozens of grassroots non-profits across Greater London.

“The TELUS Community Board model is unlike anything I’ve seen in UK philanthropy,” said Johnny Hornby, Founder & CEO of T&P and member of WPP’s Executive Committee. “It brings decision-making closer to the ground, ensuring local organizations, often overlooked by traditional funding models, get the support they need to thrive.”

The first round of grant recipients include organisations such as:

Lady Garden Foundation - expanding gynaecological cancer awareness and education among young women across Greater London;

- expanding gynaecological cancer awareness and education among young women across Greater London; Orange Bow - providing young men with peer support networks and digital resources to address mental health and promote social connection; and

- providing young men with peer support networks and digital resources to address mental health and promote social connection; and The Amos Bursary - equipping students from low-income backgrounds with digital and employment skills for academic and professional success.

Other grant recipients announced at the Board’s first meeting include Action Breaks Silence, Barnet Youth Zone, CAYSH, Club Soda, Dreams Come True Charity, Enter Tech Opportunities CIC, Future Men, PALS West Berkshire, Since 9/11, Stripey Stork, Success Club CIO, The Great London Friendship Project, The National Youth Theatre, Tomorrow’s Warriors Trust, and Treloar Trust.

The TELUS Greater London Community Board is the company’s 21st board worldwide, builds on a 20-year track record of community-led giving. Since 2000, TELUS and its team members have contributed over £1 billion and 2.4 million volunteer days globally. Its Community Boards have supported more than 11,000 programs, enriching the lives of over 35 million children and youth.

To mark the launch, TELUS team members joined grant recipients and guests for a TELUS Day of Giving, a hands-on volunteer event reinforcing the company’s guiding philosophy to ‘give where we live and work’.

Guided by this philosophy, TELUS has been recognized as the world’s most giving company by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, a testament to its unique philanthropic model.

What to watch next

From crop analytics and AI-powered solutions to human-centred employee wellbeing services, TELUS works with UK organisations that want more than a vendor. The company’s blend of digital transformation and social impact meets the expectations of partners who share the belief that doing business and doing good go hand-in-hand.

With roots in London, operations across health, agriculture, consumer goods and digital services, and a community model supporting young people, TELUS is committed to building technology that delivers both business value and social impact for years to come.

