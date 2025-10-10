Austrian startup newsrooms raises €750K to transform AI-driven content creation

The Austrian company newsrooms has secured pre-seed financing of €750,000 for its AI-supported content creation platform.

Founded in 2024, the platform describes itself as an "AI text manufacturing company" and enables users to quickly generate different formats, such as articles, press releases, social media posts, and even entire books from texts, documents, or audio recordings without prompting. Its AI-supported tool helps communication departments, agencies, and editorial offices with efficient content production, creating time for strategy, creativity, and in-depth research.

Compared to other AI solutions, newsrooms stands out especially through its high language quality – the tool allows precise, individual linguistic adaptation for each user – as well as data security – all data is processed exclusively in the EU.

Using newsrooms works entirely without prompts. Users can upload texts, documents, audio or video files, or compose content directly within the tool, which is then automatically transformed into various formats such as blog articles, press releases, or social media posts. This allows a text to be adapted to all communication channels with just one click.

The company was initially founded within Hermann Futter's Compass Group, then transferred to the founding team's ownership after a successful initial phase. Futter remains on board as an investor, while Hansi Hansmann, with his Hans(wo)men Group joins as a new investor. newsrooms.acquired Austrian tech media platform Trending Topics in June this year.

Erek Stoisser, CEO and co-founder of newsrooms, shared:

"With newsrooms, we are not only striving for a simplification of work processes, but a sustainable transformation of content production and journalism.



Due to the high response in Austria, we are already planning expansion into other European markets in the coming months."

In addition to Stoisser, an experienced PR and advertising professional, the founding team includes CTO Matteo Rosoli, Head of AI Alexander Maitz, and, since the acquisition of the online media Trending Topics, its founders Jakob Steinschaden and Bastian Kellhofer.

"With this team, we precisely combine the expertise that our target groups need daily with the technical know-how that translates these requirements into practical solutions," says CEO Erek Stoisser.



Hansi Hansmann shared:

"I find the vision of newsrooms fascinating. In the future, just one person can take over the content creation of an entire publishing house. I find the quality of their work particularly convincing.



When Hermann Futter first told me about newsrooms, I absolutely wanted to be part of this idea.

The communications industry is experiencing the second major disruption after search and social media. With new tools like newsrooms, this crisis-tested industry can now work efficiently and generate profits."

According to Hermann Futter.

"When I saw the tool for the first time, I immediately recognised the impact it would have on communication departments and the media industry. AI must be seen as an opportunity to produce content more efficiently and synergistically."







