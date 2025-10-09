Cybersecurity startup CBRX secures €540K for European expansion

Lithuanian cybersecurity startup CBRX has raised a €540,000 pre-seed round from Coinvest Capital and partners including Scalewolf, Plug and Play Tech Center, and Firstpick. Coinvest Capital invested €270,000, marking its 80th deal and adding CBRX as the 51st company in its portfolio.

CBRX simplifies cybersecurity for businesses and IT providers. Its AI-driven cloud platform strengthens threat detection, streamlines incident response, and protects against evolving attacks while automating monitoring, analysis, and customer support. Designed for today’s risks and tomorrow’s, the platform also enables managed service providers (MSPs) to become managed security service providers (MSSPs) with minimal investment.

Kazimieras Sadauskas, CEO of CBRX, said the goal is to help providers transition from MSP to MSSP quickly, without upfront costs, complex infrastructure, or large specialist teams, so they can begin serving clients immediately.

CBRX will allocate most of the new capital to expansion and technology development. The company plans to deepen its presence in Europe by growing its sales and partner network in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and the Nordics. It will also enhance its AI capabilities to further automate incident management and reduce human error.

In parallel, CBRX will broaden the platform’s functionality so MSPs can deliver advanced cybersecurity services more efficiently. Team growth is planned as well, with priority hires in product development and AI.