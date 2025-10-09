Unaric expands its UK AI footprint with DESelect acquisition

London-based software company Unaric has acquired US-based Salesforce independent software vendor (ISV) DESelect, marking its ninth deal in just two years. The transaction, which closed for an undisclosed eight-figure sum, strengthens Unaric’s position in the growing market for AI-driven tools built on the Salesforce platform.

Founded in 2023, Unaric has pursued an aggressive acquisition strategy aimed at building a suite of AI-powered Salesforce applications. Its tools are designed to turn fragmented apps into integrated AI agents, helping Salesforce customers scale operations and improve performance across departments such as sales, marketing and payments.

DESelect, which offers marketing optimisation tools for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, expands Unaric’s capabilities in data segmentation and audience engagement. The US company brings a strong enterprise customer base, including Motorpoint, Transport for London, Eroski and ShareNow, with sector reach across automotive, financial services, retail and the public sector.

The acquisition comes as Salesforce continues repositioning itself from a customer relationship management (CRM) provider to what it calls a “digital labour platform,” driven by AI-enabled agents that operate across its cloud offerings. The shift is supported by Salesforce’s Agentforce strategy and a $6 billion UK investment pledge made earlier this year, positioning the country as its European AI hub.

Unaric’s model feeds directly into that strategy by integrating and scaling previously disconnected applications.

Unaric’s software consolidates and structures data from marketing, payments and telephony, with its existing Reports product already handling over 25 million calls, $2 billion in payments and 200 external data sources. DESelect will enhance this by making the data more actionable for marketers, particularly within Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which generates over $4.4 billion in annual revenue for Salesforce.

Unaric’s founding team includes Peter Lindholm (formerly of OLX Autos), James Gasteen (ex-Precursive), Moritz Birke and Neil Crawford. The company has raised $35 million to date from investors including LocalGlobe, Concentric, FJ Labs and Atempo Growth, alongside angel investors such as OwnBackup’s Sam Gutmann and Hotjar’s Johan Malmberg.